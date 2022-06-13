^

Headlines

COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit near two-month high

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 8:45am
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit near two-month high
Commuters line up at an EDSA carousel bus terminal along Monumento in Caloocan City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Some motorists opted to take public transportation due to the recent round of fuel price increase.
THE STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The number of new COVID-19 infections in the Philippines hit its highest in nearly two months as the Department of Health reported on Sunday 308 new cases of the disease.

Why this matters

  • This is the most number of cases reported in a single day since April 20, when the country reported 365 new infections.
     
  • The DOH has noticed a slight uptick in cases nationwide amid the detection of various subvariants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.
     
  • BA.5 is one of two Omicron subvariants that the World Health Organization identified as having driven infections in South Africa in May.

How alarming is this?

  • Despite the slight increase in cases, the DOH has said that this has so far not translated into higher hospitalization and intensive care unit utilization rates.
     
  • The BA.5 Omicron subvariant, while indeed more infectious, does not cause severe and critical disease, according to the DOH.
     
  • The DOH adds that existing protocols to curb the transmission of the virus, which include good hand hygiene and mask wearing, still work against the subvariants.

