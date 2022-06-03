Philippines detects first two Omicron BA.5 cases
June 3, 2022 | 2:27pm
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:26 p.m.) — The Philippines has detected its first cases of the more infectious Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the Department of Health announced Friday.
The cases
- The subvariant was detected in two people from the same household in Central Luzon, according to the DOH.
- It is not known where they contracted the subvariant as they do not have a travel history, except going to their election precincts and office in Metro Manila.
- Both are fully vaccinated and have booster shots.
- Both developed mild symptoms, namely colds and coughs, last May 15 and immediately isolated until May 30. They are now asymptomatic and are recovered.
- Close contacts of the two patients with the subvariant are now undergoing isolation. One of them tested positive, while another tested negative.
Why this matters
- BA.5 is one of two Omicron subvariants that the World Health Organization identified as having driven infections in South Africa in May.
- During that month, South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases shot up by more than 50% in a single day, rising to 9,757 cases to 6,170 cases.
- The DOH says though that the BA.5 subvariant does not cause severe and critical disease and that existing protocols to curb transmission of the virus still work.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended