^

Headlines

Philippines detects first two Omicron BA.5 cases

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 2:27pm
Philippines detects first two Omicron BA.5 cases
A policeman carrying an automatic rifle stands guard with a colleague along a popular market street in Manila on June 1, 2022, as security forces are on heightened alert in the capital following the twin bombings in Basilan island, near Jolo, a stronghold of Islamist militants.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:26 p.m.) — The Philippines has detected its first cases of the more infectious Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the Department of Health announced Friday.

The cases

  • The subvariant was detected in two people from the same household in Central Luzon, according to the DOH.
     
  • It is not known where they contracted the subvariant as they do not have a travel history, except going to their election precincts and office in Metro Manila.
     
  • Both are fully vaccinated and have booster shots.
     
  • Both developed mild symptoms, namely colds and coughs, last May 15 and immediately isolated until May 30. They are now asymptomatic and are recovered.
     
  • Close contacts of the two patients with the subvariant are now undergoing isolation. One of them tested positive, while another tested negative.

Why this matters

  • BA.5 is one of two Omicron subvariants that the World Health Organization identified as having driven infections in South Africa in May.
     
  • During that month, South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases shot up by more than 50% in a single day, rising to 9,757 cases to 6,170 cases.
     
  • The DOH says though that the BA.5 subvariant does not cause severe and critical disease and that existing protocols to curb transmission of the virus still work.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

OMICRON Â­SUBVARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace respects CA&rsquo;s authority over Duterte picks

Palace respects CA’s authority over Duterte picks

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
A day after the Commission on Appointments bypassed the nominations of President Duterte’s five appointees to independent...
Headlines
fbtw
China rejects Philippines protest vs fishing ban in South China Sea

China rejects Philippines protest vs fishing ban in South China Sea

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
China has dismissed the Philippine government’s protest against its unilateral imposition of a fishing ban over areas...
Headlines
fbtw
China dismisses Philippines&rsquo; fishing ban protest, calls it an &lsquo;unwarranted accusation&rsquo;

China dismisses Philippines’ fishing ban protest, calls it an ‘unwarranted accusation’

20 hours ago
China maintains that the annual fishing moratorium is a “normal measure of protecting marine biological resources in...
Headlines
fbtw
Avoid appointing crooks to Customs, Marcos urged

Avoid appointing crooks to Customs, Marcos urged

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should avoid appointing unscrupulous officials to the graft-ridden Bureau of Customs...
Headlines
fbtw
UP slips, DLSU keeps spot in ranking of top Asian universities

UP slips, DLSU keeps spot in ranking of top Asian universities

1 day ago
UP went down to the 129th spot in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings 2022, while DLSU remained in the 401 to 500...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
First Gen unit fined P2.02M for excessive power outages last year

First Gen unit fined P2.02M for excessive power outages last year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has imposed a fine of P2.02 million on a unit of First Gen Corp. after its natural...
Headlines
fbtw
Razon group's possible entry in Malampaya a 'positive development for power sector' &mdash; Cusi

Razon group's possible entry in Malampaya a 'positive development for power sector' — Cusi

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Friday that the probable entry of the infrastructure company of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Nayong Pilipino Foundation gets &lsquo;qualified opinion&rsquo; COA rating

Nayong Pilipino Foundation gets ‘qualified opinion’ COA rating

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The Nayong Pilipino Foundation, attached agency of the Department of Tourism, earned a “qualified opinion,” from...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to rescue trees damaged by campaign materials

DENR to rescue trees damaged by campaign materials

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources  said it will carry out “search and rescue” operations...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara camp denies issuing statement on K-12 program

Sara camp denies issuing statement on K-12 program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The camp of vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio clarified that she has not released any statement about amending the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with