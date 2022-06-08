^

Sara Duterte says P216M spent on winning vice-presidential campaign

June 8, 2022 | 11:06am
Sara Duterte says P216M spent on winning vice-presidential campaign
The Philippine Congress officially proclaims Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, as the winner of the 2022 vice-presidential election on May 25, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President-elect Sara Duterte said in her campaign expense declaration that she spent over P216 million in the race to be the country’s second-highest elected official, most of which was funded by her party.

According to her Statement of Contributions and Expenditures filed Wednesday before the Commission on Elections, Duterte declared that she did not receive cash donations and instead got in-kind contributions from her political party and “other sources.”

Of the P216,190,935.06 she received and spent for her campaign, P136,609.244.91 came from the Lakas-CMD party, while P79,581,690.15 came from “other sources” who are not immediately identifiable.

Duterte said in the document that she spent all of the contributions on her campaign, leaving her with no excess donations unlike her running mate, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

But much like Marcos, Duterte said she did not dip into her personal funds for her winning bid for the vice presidency.

Vice-presidential candidates are only allowed to spend P10 per registered voter, which amounts to around P674 million.

Aside from Duterte, losing vice-presidential bets Willie Ong and Emmanuel Lopez have also filed their campaign contribution declarations. — Xave Gregorio with a report from News5/Greg Gregorio

