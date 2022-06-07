Marcos Jr. says P623M spent for presidential campaign

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.(C) is proclaimed by Senate President Vicente Sotto (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco as duly-elected president at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared before the Commission on Elections that he spent over P623 million for his winning campaign to sit in Malacañang.

According to his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures filed Tuesday, Marcos spent a total of P623,230,176.68 of the P624,684,320.09 that he received from his party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and “other sources.”

Related Stories Marcos party: P272 million spent in campaign

PFP earlier filed its own SOCE, declaring it spent P272 million by way of expenses in the last 2022 presidential campaign for its bet, Marcos Jr.

This means that Marcos still has P1,454,143.41 in unspent contributions. It is not immediately clear what the president-elect plans to do with this.

All cash contributions amounting to P373,250,000 to Marcos’ campaign came from “other sources,” who are not immediately identified as of writing, as the PFP did not give cash and instead gave P247,234,320.09 of in-kind contributions.

Marcos also received P4,200,000 worth of in-kind contributions from “other sources.”

The incoming chief executive, who won the presidential race with an overwhelming 31 million votes, declared that he did not dip into personal funds to mount his campaign to Malacañang.

Bulk of cash spent for his campaign came from contributions totalling to P371,795,856.59, while expenses incurred using in-kind contributions amounted to P623,230,176.68.

Presidential candidates are only allowed to spend P10 per registered voter, which amounts to around P674 million. — Xave Gregorio with a report from News5/Greg Gregorio