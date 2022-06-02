Marcos Jr. to take oath at National Museum on June 30

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.(C) is proclaimed by Senate President Vicente Sotto (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco as duly-elected president at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be taking his oath of office at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on June 30.

“The National Museum of Philippines building and its surrounding areas match our requirements for President-elect Marcos' inauguration. Preparations are already in full swing to ensure that it will be ready by then,” incoming Presidential Management Staff chief Zenaida Angping said in a statement.

The Old Legislative Building that houses the museum had also been the site of the inauguration of former Presidents Manuel Quezon, Jose Laurel and Manuel Roxas.

The building was a site of power and resistance prior to becoming a full-fledged museum in 1998.

This was where both houses of Congress held sessions from 1926 up until 1972 when the legislature was padlocked under martial orders of the older Marcos. It was also the home of the Senate from the restoration of democracy in 1987 up to 1997, when it moved to the GSIS Building in Pasay City.

While Marcos Sr. flexed his power here by shutting down Congress, the Old Legislative Building was also where the resistance against him began through the series of protests known as the First Quarter Storm.

Thirty-six years after Marcos Sr. was ousted from power through a largely peaceful military-backed uprising and his family was forced to flee Malacañang for Hawaii in a US-aided escape, some 31 million Filipinos voted for his son to return to the presidential palace. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Edu Punay