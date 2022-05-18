Broadcaster Mon Tulfo arrested in Manila over cyber libel

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster and media personality Ramon "Mon" Tulfo Jr., was arrested by a unit of the Manila Police District (MPD) on Wednesday morning due to alleged cyber libel.

The MPD's public information office (PIO) said its officers served the warrant of arrest to Tulfo whom they said is accused of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and committing cyber libel.

In a statement shared with reporters, it said Tulfo is facing a criminal case related to cyber libel issued by a Manila Regional Trial Court.

"The accused was duly informed of [his] Constitutional Rights under R.A. 7438 in a language known to and understood by his and the nature of the charged being imputed against him but opted to remain silent," MPD PIO said.

It added that before the arrest, Atty. Lean Cruz, council of the complainant, informed the police about the case and sought for help in arresting Tulfo.

"The accused is currently detained to this office, prior to the return of warrant to court of origin," MPD PIO said.

Mon Tulfo is a TV host, radio broadcaster and columnist. His brother Raffy, who is also a broadcaster, is slated to win a Senate seat in the upcoming Congress. Raffy earlier said that if he enters the Senate, he will push for the decriminalization of libel to protect media workers, but said he plans to keep the civil liabilities.

