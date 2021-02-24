#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship
Photo shows special envoy to China Mon Tulfo.
Facebook/Mon Tulfo

Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship

(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s special envoy to China Mon Tulfo nonchalantly admitted that he received smuggled Sinopharm shots last year along with other government officials. He insisted there is nothing improper with the chief executive asking samples of the unregistered vaccine.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News Tuesday, Tulfo said others who were inoculated with the smuggled vaccines were “Cabinet-level” officials and a senator whose names he withheld. He said some members of the Presidential Security Group were also inoculated with the same vaccine.

“I don’t feel guilty about it,” he said when asked if government officials, including him, knowingly received smuggled goods.

Medical frontliners are at the top of the government's priority list for COVID-19 vaccination. Aside from them, senior citizens, indigent population and uniformed personnel are also among the priority groups. 

The China-made vaccine has no authorization for emergency use in the Philippines. It has not even applied for such approval.

But the country’s Food and Drug Administration issued a “compassionate use license” for the president’s security detail to take 10,000 Sinopharm shots months after their unauthorized inoculation, which left health authorities surprised and the public enraged.

‘No irregularity’

In a Manila Times column, Tulfo said he put Duterte on the phone with the “Sinopharm representative in the country” and requested for samples of the jab for him and his family. Malacañang said Duterte prefers the vaccine developed by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company.

“I don’t find any irregularity there,” Tulfo said.

“We’re now given a choice. Which comes first: the lives of millions of Filipinos or propriety?” he added.

Tulfo also claimed vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was “always unavailable” when reached out to talk about the facilitation of the delivery of those vaccines. He said the former military general appears to be against Sinopharm “for reasons only he knows”

Conflict of interest

Tulfo also said he has applied to be a Philippine distributor of Sinopharm vaccine with a company called “Apollo.” He said the firm supposedly secured a contract with a Singapore subsidiary of Sinopharm.

He also denied using his position to secure a deal on local distributorship and get vaccine doses for himself, his drivers and his bodyguards.

“I got hold of the vaccine from a friend who smuggled it into the country,” he said.

“I don’t see any conflict of interest here because I’m a private citizen,” Tulfo said, claiming he is “technically not a government official” because his position as special envoy is only “honorific.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara on 2022: Still a no
Sara on 2022: Still a no
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
It’s still a “no” to the presidency for Mayor Sara Duterte despite the latest survey result showing her...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 7 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is negotiating to secure at least 600,000 COVID vaccines from the United Kingdom and...
Headlines
fbfb
Why the Sinovac vaccine isn't for medical workers, senior citizens despite FDA approval
Why the Sinovac vaccine isn't for medical workers, senior citizens despite FDA approval
14 hours ago
FDA not recommending Sinovac for health workers has raised concern over the jabs. So what's behind the reason for this?
Headlines
fbfb
Palace addresses rising unemployment with EO
Palace addresses rising unemployment with EO
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Malacañang is preparing an executive order to institutionalize efforts that will address the rising incidence of unemployment...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Court fines 38 Kadamay members P200 each for trespassing
Court fines 38 Kadamay members P200 each for trespassing
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court has convicted 38 members of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap who reoccupied a...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers slam oil price hike, demand government action
Workers slam oil price hike, demand government action
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Workers yesterday called on the government to immediately take measures to stop the continuing increase in fuel prices.
Headlines
fbfb
Health protocols to be enforced at EDSA rites
Health protocols to be enforced at EDSA rites
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office will strictly enforce COVID-19 health protocols during the commemoration of EDSA...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Delay in face-to-face classes worsens learning crisis&rsquo;
‘Delay in face-to-face classes worsens learning crisis’
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Further delay in the resumption of face-to-face classes would worsen the situation of the country’s education system...
Headlines
fbfb
TRO sought anew vs Anti-Terror Law
TRO sought anew vs Anti-Terror Law
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The 37 petitioners questioning the implementation of Republic Act 11479 reiterated yesterday their appeal to the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with