^

Headlines

Philippine power situation uncertain – lawmaker

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
May 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippine power situation uncertain â€“ lawmaker
Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate committee on energy, said he was deeply worried over the reported plan as it was not clear who may choose to buy the stake of Uy, whose Udenna was found to be incapable of running the project.
Geremy Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s power situation faces uncertainty with the plan of businessman Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. to sell his controlling stake in the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian warned yesterday.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate committee on energy, said he was deeply worried over the reported plan as it was not clear who may choose to buy the stake of Uy, whose Udenna was found to be incapable of running the project.

“With the expiration of Malampaya’s service contract in 2024, the depletion of the remaining reserves in the gas field by 2027, and now the possible sale of participating interests of Udenna in the country’s most important energy source – there’s so much uncertainty ahead of us insofar as our energy security is concerned. Are we looking at rotational brownouts again?” Gatchalian said.

“I have proven myself right after all, over the apparent financial incapacity of Udenna’s subsidiaries that acquired the 45 percent stake of Chevron Philippines Ltd. and 45 percent stake of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX),” he said.

The senator said he had red-flagged the entry of Udenna Corp. in the operations of Malampaya due to reports of debt and cash problems as well as its technical incompetence.

Udenna’s Malampaya buyout hit a snag last December after the Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp., which owns 10 percent of Malampaya shares, withheld its consent to the transaction between SPEX and Udenna’s Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd.

A critical energy asset, Malampaya powers more than four and a half million homes and businesses in Mega Manila alone or six out of every 10 customers in the Meralco franchise area. It contributes almost 20 percent of the entire country’s power generation mix.

Malampaya has also provided significant income to the government, totaling P290.76 billion from January 2002 until June 30, 2021.

“This development is alarming. Malampaya is our only source of natural gas in the country and the Senate investigation show that the owner of Udenna is buried in debt and has no technical expertise in this kind of business,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

He said he has been warning for a long time that if Malampaya will be controlled by an entity without solid credentials, the country will suffer.

DENNIS UY

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to the encoding error....
Headlines
fbtw
Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday said it might proclaim senators and party-lists by Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

9 hours ago
The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
"The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting &mdash; consulate

No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting — consulate

12 hours ago
Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post said the consulate did not receive reports of a Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 55 minutes ago
Expect unity to be the theme of the incoming 19th Congress, which is likely to be headed in the House of Representatives by...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

By Helen Flores | 55 minutes ago
President Duterte yesterday reminded the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to “always remain true to...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Budget and Management has issued roughly P1.1 billion in funds for the release of sickness and death benefits...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; poll honoraria may be out by May 24

Teachers’ poll honoraria may be out by May 24

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 55 minutes ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones expressed her “wholehearted gratitude” to the hundreds of thousands of public...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines bucks Russia&rsquo;s global isolation, backs China as mediator

Philippines bucks Russia’s global isolation, backs China as mediator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 55 minutes ago
The Philippines believes that the global isolation of Russia will serve only to dilute the three major resolutions that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with