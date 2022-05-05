Duterte inaugurates new Dr. Jose Fabella hospital

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday inaugurated the new Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital (DJFMH) in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The 800-bed medical facility is located at the San Lazaro compound adjacent to the Department of Health building.

The 102-year-old medical facility, which caters to maternal, neonatal and child health services, was previously located on Lope de Vega Street, also in Sta. Cruz.

“I hope that this facility will continue to be a topnotch government health care and training institution focused on reproductive materials, neonatal and pediatric health,” Duterte said.

“I am also optimistic that a project such as this will have a long-lasting positive impact on many generations of Filipinos,” he added.?

The President also expressed frustration with Filipino couples who do not practice family planning, especially in far-flung areas.

He joked about Fabella being a “manufacturing” facility. “This should be Fabella Manufacturing,” he said.

The new DJFMH is ready to initially provide outpatient services, including but not limited to molecular laboratory, X-ray, mammography, blood donation services and consultations.

It is also expected to provide more services such as MRI, CT-scan, dialysis, minimally invasive surgery and a number of laboratory tests in the future.

The hospital will also open a maternal-fetal intensive care unit to maximize growth of the fetus in-utero for better newborn survival.

The hospital is also a proponent of human milk banking and comprehensive family planning services.

The President also took the opportunity to thank the medical workers for their help in the government’s fight against COVID-19.

“Your efforts, especially in the past two years, have truly been heroic, for this you have the full support and the internal gratitude of the Filipino people. I also want to thank you for the help you extended to the government to fight COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) wants a second booster shot to be given to other sectors aside from those who are immunocompromised to avert a surge in COVID-19 cases and see continued economic recovery.

“We are pushing for giving a second booster at least for the next level after the immunocompromised, A1, A2, A3,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said during the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday. – Louella Desiderio