Philippines rolls out 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday began administering second COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised individuals in a bid to provide Filipinos additional protection against the virus.
The Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City, Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala) in Caloocan City, Valenzuela Medical Center, and the local government of Makati are scheduled to give second booster doses to vulnerable sectors, the Department of Health said in a message to reporters.
More vaccination sites will start administering second booster shots in the coming days.
The National Vaccination Operations Center targets to give additional protection to around 690,000 immunocompromised individuals. Immunocompromised individuals are defined as those with or are:
- Immunodeficiency
- HIV
- Active cancer
- Transplant recipients
- Undergoing steroid treatment
- Bedridden
According to the DOH, the initial rollout aims to reach approximately 1 to 2% of the target, or about 7,000 to 13,000 individuals. Then, local government units will take the lead in expanding the rollout.
The Food and Drug Administration earlier authorized a second booster shot for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals and health workers. For immunocompromised individuals, the second booster shot should be administered at least three months after the first booster dose.
More than 66 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Of the figure, only around 12 million have gotten booster shots.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
