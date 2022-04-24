Filipinos in Shanghai with COVID now at 15, but one already discharged

Officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — As China’s financial center continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases, the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai said there are now 15 reported Filipino nationals from the previous 10 who have contracted the virus.

“Ang bilang namin, ‘yung cumulative na nag-positive ay 15 subalit ‘yung isa na-discharge na,” Consul General Josel Ignacio told TeleRadyo’s “Good Job” on Sunday.

(In our count, the cumulative number of those who tested positive totaled 15, but one of them had been discharged already.)

There are around 4,000 Filipinos in Shanghai employed as teachers, nurses, musicians, and those working in the service industry.

Ignacio said the foreign service post only took into account Filipinos who allowed the local government to report their case to the consulate.

“Ganun pa man, natutuwa kami na ‘yung mga kababayan natin na nag-positive, sila na mismo ang kumu-contact sa amin,” Ignacio said.

(Even then, we are glad that Filipinos who test positive are the ones who actually reach out to the consulate.)

Shanghai logged 39 fatalities on Sunday, its highest single-day tally since the lockdown began in China’s biggest city. Its total death toll now stands at 87, as China’s fatalities due to COVID-19 total almost 22,000.

With a population of almost 25 million, the city has had troubles providing fresh food and access to regular medical care as residents remain on lockdown. This is as healthcare workers also either end up having to test for COVID-19 or are in the process of getting medical treatment themselves.

Ignacio said the consulate along with other foreign service posts asked for specific institutions where their respective nationals may quarantine.

“Dapat ‘yung facilities meet minimum internationally acceptable standards for hygiene, sanitation, ganyan po. At ngayon po, sinabi nila sinisikap pa lamang nila ng mga particular na mga institution na itutuon po nila para lamang sa mga foreign residents,” Ignacio said.

(The facilities must meet minimum internationally acceptable standards for hygiene, sanitation. They are saying that they are still trying to find particular institutions that will house only foreign residents.)

Aside from this, the consulate previously said that they are in constant communication with Filipinos in Shanghai about their respective needs. The consulate said they prepared a measure to ensure food security for the Filipino community.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Saturday told the state media's "Laging Handa" briefing that the Department of Labor and Employment through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is prepared to help the Department of Foreign Affairs by providing financial assistance worth $200 to Shanghai-based overseas Filipino workers in need.

For now, Bello said the department has been lending a hand by sending out food and medicine.

The Commission on Elections suspended overseas voting in Shanghai due to the COVID-19 surge. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse