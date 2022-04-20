^

Headlines

10 Filipinos test positive amid COVID surge in Shanghai

Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 6:44pm
10 Filipinos test positive amid COVID surge in Shanghai
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to residents while they are waiting to board a bus on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 19, 2022.
HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Consul General in Shanghai Josel Ignacio said 10 Filipino nationals are now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 as China’s financial capital faces another surge in infections.

In an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel’s “The Rundown” on Wednesday, Ignacio said the affected Filipinos have reached out to the foreign service post. 

“We are looking after them, one-on-one, we are in direct communication. They tell us what they need, we try to elevate that to the authorities in different ways, depending on their needs,” Ignacio said.

The surge was brought about by the Omicron variant, leading to over 400,000 new infections logged since March. 

On Wednesday, city authorities said seven have died due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 17. This is on top of 18,000 new COVID-19 cases that are mostly asymptomatic. 

Shanghai is starting to ease its lockdown after facing threats of business closures and food shortages, despite the mounting deaths. Twelve million residents were allowed to leave their homes after being locked down in the past month and some factories have since reopened.

The Philippine consulate there had anticipated possible issues, including panic-buying. Ignacio said they prepared a measure to provide food security to Filipinos in Shanghai. 

“That's why the request for assistance is in the form of vouchers, food cards that are as good as cash that our Filipinos can use to purchase goods online and these will be, and these goods can then be delivered straight to their households because there's a limitation of mobility,” Ignacio said.

While working from home, the consulate said it is looking at how they may mobilize and distribute the funds they received from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. 

The consulate is also working with the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the Foreign Affairs Office amid the COVID surge.

“In fact, this afternoon, I will have a meeting with the deputy director general of the foreign affairs office and we have this shopping list of concerns that we will certainly elevate,” Ignacio said.

Overseas voting kicked off over a week ago, April 10. However, the Commission on Elections suspended overseas voting in Shanghai because of the surge in COVID-19 cases

Comelec data showed there are 1,991 registered voters based in Shanghai.

“We hope that moving forward in the next few weeks, we hope there will be some window for us to be able to allow our people to exercise their right because they are enthusiastic,” Ignacio said, adding that the French Consulate General was also not permitted by the Shanghai government to conduct their elections. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

SHANGHAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leody&rsquo;s team shot at in Bukidnon

Leody’s team shot at in Bukidnon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Five people were wounded when the team of Partido ng Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman was attacked by...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections First Division dismissed the petition for disqualification filed by a group of Ilocanos against...
Headlines
fbtw
FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the department "denounces Facebook and its...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“I suspect there is a someone big behind this sinister ploy that makes it appear that more volunteers and party members...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year &mdash; report

Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year — report

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Offshore wind projects harness power from the force of the seas. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Consulate in New York temporarily closes after staff get exposed to COVID-19

Consulate in New York temporarily closes after staff get exposed to COVID-19

2 hours ago
The consulate’s operations will resume Monday next week, April 25. It plans to reach out to those who have appointments...
Headlines
fbtw
Walden Bello files counter affidavit vs case filed by former Davao City information officer

Walden Bello files counter affidavit vs case filed by former Davao City information officer

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
Partido Lakas ng Masa vice-presidential bet Walden Bello on Wednesday has filed his counter affidavit against a cyber libel...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan

DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan

4 hours ago
Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic Hijrah calendar where Muslims are required to fast from dawn to dusk during this period...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: 'Agaton' death toll rises to 178

NDRRMC: 'Agaton' death toll rises to 178

6 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday reported that fatality due to Tropical Storm Agaton...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

PNP: Too soon to tag shooting in Bukidnon during De Guzman visit as election related

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
“It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with