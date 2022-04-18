^

Headlines

Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 12:17pm
Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton
Residents wait for news of relatives after a mountain side collapsed in the village of Bunga, Baybay town, Leyte province, in southern Philippines on April 12, 2022, a day after a landslide slammed into the village, burrying houses under mud, due to heavy rains brought about by tropical storm megi.
AFP / Bobbie Alota

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities vowed they will continue rescue and retrieval operations for victims of Tropical Cyclone Agaton that dumped rains and triggered landslides in Central Philippines last week.

In an interview with DZBB on Monday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal said in Filipino: “We do not lose hope, no matter how bleak the situation there, we have trust in our search and rescue team.”

Col. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, in the same interview said they are still hoping they will find survivors.

“We are conducting search and retrieval because we are hoping that we can find survivors because their families are still waiting,” he added in Filipino.

In its latest situation report, the death toll remained at 172, with 160 up for validation and 12 confirmed fatalities.

A total of eight persons are reported as injured and 110 are missing.

Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the country in 2022, has affected 2,015,514 individuals or 584,108 families in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccskargen, Caraga and BARMM.

Relocation

Combined damage wrought by Agaton to agriculture and infrastructure has reached P256.77 million, with Western Visayas reporting P142 million damage to its crop area.

The NDRRMC also reported that they recorded 10,402 damaged houses in eight regions, with an estimated amount of P709,500. Of these, 9,732 are reported as partially damaged and 670 totally wrecked.

Timbal said that in one barangay, they monitored that 80% of the houses were buried in a landslide.

Deeming it a “dangerous area,” the NDRRMC official said: “Part of discussion moving forward, is where to relocate our countrymen.”

But for the time being, displaced families will remain in evacuation centers while the local government assist them.

Timbal said identifying the relocation sites will be headed by the local government unit, assisted by the National Housing Authority.

AGATON

NDRRMC
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 15, 2022 - 11:55am

Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA

April 15, 2022 - 11:55am

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).

In a letter addressed to CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David conveyed through Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin says the Pope "willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God's blessings of strength and peace."

"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin says.

 

April 14, 2022 - 1:14pm

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi (locally named Agaton) hit 115 on Thursday, official figures show, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to hit the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres. — AFP

April 13, 2022 - 10:24am

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.

Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities. 

At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP

April 13, 2022 - 9:05am

The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.

The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.

April 13, 2022 - 8:36am

The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:

  • the rest of Visayas
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Caraga
  • the rest of Bicol Region
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Quezon

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over

  • Metro Manila 
  • the rest of the country
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief&rsquo;s term might be extended?

PNP chief’s term might be extended?

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
President Duterte may extend the term of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, which ends on the eve of the...
Headlines
fbtw
At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales said that the public would probably want a different...
Headlines
fbtw
'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales
play

'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales

23 hours ago
Earlier in the press conference, Moreno read out a statement saying they would not be withdrawing and that they would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

Pagasa: Fair weather expected this week

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Most parts of the country are forecast to experience fair weather in the next three days or most likely for the rest of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said at least 15 Philippine posts abroad are offering mobile voting for overseas Filipino vo...
Headlines
fbtw
Agaton death toll reaches 172

Agaton death toll reaches 172

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The number of confirmed deaths from the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton further rose to 172 yesterday, 155 of which...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte visits Capiz, assures residents of assistance

Duterte visits Capiz, assures residents of assistance

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A day after visiting Leyte areas devastated by Tropical Storm Agaton, President Duterte checked the condition of residents...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Next Philippine leader must strengthen West Philippine Sea policy&rsquo;

‘Next Philippine leader must strengthen West Philippine Sea policy’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
The next Philippine leader must craft a responsive and strategic foreign policy to reverse the losses caused by the lackadaisical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with