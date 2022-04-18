Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities vowed they will continue rescue and retrieval operations for victims of Tropical Cyclone Agaton that dumped rains and triggered landslides in Central Philippines last week.
In an interview with DZBB on Monday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal said in Filipino: “We do not lose hope, no matter how bleak the situation there, we have trust in our search and rescue team.”
Col. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, in the same interview said they are still hoping they will find survivors.
“We are conducting search and retrieval because we are hoping that we can find survivors because their families are still waiting,” he added in Filipino.
In its latest situation report, the death toll remained at 172, with 160 up for validation and 12 confirmed fatalities.
A total of eight persons are reported as injured and 110 are missing.
Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the country in 2022, has affected 2,015,514 individuals or 584,108 families in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccskargen, Caraga and BARMM.
Relocation
Combined damage wrought by Agaton to agriculture and infrastructure has reached P256.77 million, with Western Visayas reporting P142 million damage to its crop area.
The NDRRMC also reported that they recorded 10,402 damaged houses in eight regions, with an estimated amount of P709,500. Of these, 9,732 are reported as partially damaged and 670 totally wrecked.
Timbal said that in one barangay, they monitored that 80% of the houses were buried in a landslide.
Deeming it a “dangerous area,” the NDRRMC official said: “Part of discussion moving forward, is where to relocate our countrymen.”
But for the time being, displaced families will remain in evacuation centers while the local government assist them.
Timbal said identifying the relocation sites will be headed by the local government unit, assisted by the National Housing Authority.
Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).
In a letter addressed to CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David conveyed through Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin says the Pope "willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God's blessings of strength and peace."
"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin says.
The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi (locally named Agaton) hit 115 on Thursday, official figures show, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.
Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to hit the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres. — AFP
The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.
Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities.
At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP
The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.
The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.
The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:
Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:
- Eastern Visayas
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:
- the rest of Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Caraga
- the rest of Bicol Region
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Quezon
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over
- Metro Manila
- the rest of the country
- Latest
- Trending