^

Headlines

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 9:58am
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country
Presidential aspirant VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan court supporters in Longest Boardwalk, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Robredo won against Marcos Jr. by 0.5 percent in Lanao del Norte during the 2016 vice presidential race.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — In the face of a call for withdrawal and for a “new Number 2” by her rivals for the presidential seat, Vice President Leni Robredo instead urged for sobriety, to not be taken over by emotions and focus on fighting for the country.

On Sunday, presidential candidates Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson held a press conference in posh Manila Peninsula Hotel to announce they are not withdrawing from the race. Sen. Manny Pacquaio, who is also running for president, did not make it to the event, but his name was included in a printed statement related to the conference

As her rivals held the press conference in the hotel, Robredo posted on Facebook that she and her children attended the Easter Mass and ate lunch with Sumilao Farmers who reached Naga and other farmer’s organizations.

She then thanked her Saligan family for attending to them. She also thanked the Sumilao farmers for the sacrifice and for fighting for what is right.

By Sunday night, Robredo again took it to Facebook to acknowledge that “many words have been said,” that incensed and angered some, while others remain unbothered.

After thanking those who defended her, Robredo urged them to focus instead on the remaining 20 campaign days left.

“We need to not be overwhelmed by emotion. Let us not utter hurtful words. Let us focus on our campaign: People to people, heart to heart,” she said in Filipino.

The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”

Alternatives

As the presidential bets’ press conference went on, the candidates took potshots at Robredo, who is at the number 2 spot in the latest pre-elections survey. Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who is leading by double-digits, was virtually unscathed from the press conference.

Moreno accused Robredo for allegedly hijacking their campaign volunteer groups after they switched support — the same group expressed disappointment at the Manila Mayor after the press conference. Lacson made the same accusation after he resigned from Partido Reporma, and on the same day, its president Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao Del Norte) backed the candidacy of Robredo. 

The three present at the event also claimed they were approached and asked by Robredo’s camp to withdraw, but these have been denied by the vice president’s team already.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed Marcos remains as the top choice in the presidential race by a wide lead of 56% against Robredo’s 24%.

Those who attended the press conference and Pacquiao sat at the third, fourth, fifth and tenth places — all with single digit voter preference. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 hours ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales said that the public would probably want a different...
Headlines
fbtw
Consulate in Hong Kong asks voters to, again, consider voting on another day

Consulate in Hong Kong asks voters to, again, consider voting on another day

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
As early as 11 a.m., Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada said local authorities expressed concern after over...
Headlines
fbtw
'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales
play

'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales

22 hours ago
Earlier in the press conference, Moreno read out a statement saying they would not be withdrawing and that they would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

Comelec: 15 posts offer mobile voting to overseas Filipinos

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said at least 15 Philippine posts abroad are offering mobile voting for overseas Filipino vo...
Headlines
fbtw
Agaton death toll reaches 172

Agaton death toll reaches 172

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The number of confirmed deaths from the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton further rose to 172 yesterday, 155 of which...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte visits Capiz, assures residents of assistance

Duterte visits Capiz, assures residents of assistance

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
A day after visiting Leyte areas devastated by Tropical Storm Agaton, President Duterte checked the condition of residents...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Next Philippine leader must strengthen West Philippine Sea policy&rsquo;

‘Next Philippine leader must strengthen West Philippine Sea policy’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The next Philippine leader must craft a responsive and strategic foreign policy to reverse the losses caused by the lackadaisical...
Headlines
fbtw
EcoWaste lauds reduced littering at pilgrimage sites

EcoWaste lauds reduced littering at pilgrimage sites

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Environmental group EcoWaste Coalition lauded yesterday the reduction of littering at popular pilgrimage sites during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with