After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

Presidential aspirant VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan court supporters in Longest Boardwalk, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Robredo won against Marcos Jr. by 0.5 percent in Lanao del Norte during the 2016 vice presidential race.

MANILA, Philippines — In the face of a call for withdrawal and for a “new Number 2” by her rivals for the presidential seat, Vice President Leni Robredo instead urged for sobriety, to not be taken over by emotions and focus on fighting for the country.

On Sunday, presidential candidates Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson held a press conference in posh Manila Peninsula Hotel to announce they are not withdrawing from the race. Sen. Manny Pacquaio, who is also running for president, did not make it to the event, but his name was included in a printed statement related to the conference.

As her rivals held the press conference in the hotel, Robredo posted on Facebook that she and her children attended the Easter Mass and ate lunch with Sumilao Farmers who reached Naga and other farmer’s organizations.

She then thanked her Saligan family for attending to them. She also thanked the Sumilao farmers for the sacrifice and for fighting for what is right.

By Sunday night, Robredo again took it to Facebook to acknowledge that “many words have been said,” that incensed and angered some, while others remain unbothered.

After thanking those who defended her, Robredo urged them to focus instead on the remaining 20 campaign days left.

“We need to not be overwhelmed by emotion. Let us not utter hurtful words. Let us focus on our campaign: People to people, heart to heart,” she said in Filipino.

The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”

Alternatives

As the presidential bets’ press conference went on, the candidates took potshots at Robredo, who is at the number 2 spot in the latest pre-elections survey. Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who is leading by double-digits, was virtually unscathed from the press conference.

Moreno accused Robredo for allegedly hijacking their campaign volunteer groups after they switched support — the same group expressed disappointment at the Manila Mayor after the press conference. Lacson made the same accusation after he resigned from Partido Reporma, and on the same day, its president Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao Del Norte) backed the candidacy of Robredo.

The three present at the event also claimed they were approached and asked by Robredo’s camp to withdraw, but these have been denied by the vice president’s team already.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed Marcos remains as the top choice in the presidential race by a wide lead of 56% against Robredo’s 24%.

Those who attended the press conference and Pacquiao sat at the third, fourth, fifth and tenth places — all with single digit voter preference. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Kaycee Valmonte