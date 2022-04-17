^

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 17, 2022 | 7:10pm
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades
Presidential candidates Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso, known by his screen name Isko Moreno, former defence secretary Norberto Gonzales, and senator Panfilo Lacson hold a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City on April 17, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Former leading figures of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's volunteer group said Sunday that they were offended at statements made at a joint press conference earlier in the day, saying canidates who took part in it have "become the greatest allies of Marcos in this election."

The press conference was called by Moreno, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former national security adviser Norberto Gonzales. While it was meant to announce that they were not withdrawing from the presidential race, the candidates also took potshots at Vice President Leni Robredo, who is trailing survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Thomas Orbos, Elmer Argaño, Rommel Abessamis, Philip Evardone, and Ed Cojuangco said that the presidential candidates "have taken the road of vindictive machismo attacking a lady."

They said the three candidates seem to be more "scared of the No. 2 than the No. 1," in reference to pre-election surveys.

"She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have a united front," the group said.

READ: At joint presser, bets make pitch for 'new No.2' vs frontrunner Marcos 

The press conference of Moreno, Lacson, Gonzales — vice-presidential candidates Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Dr. Willie Ong — was held on Easter Sunday at the five-star Peninsula Manila. 

Sen. Manny Pacquaio, who is also running for president, did not make it to the event, but his name was included in a printed statement related to the conference

The candidates claimed that Robredo and people from her campaign have been trying to get some of them to withdraw from the elections.

READ: 'Out of the question,' Lacson says of common candidate after joint briefing with Moreno, Gonzales 

The candidates said the point of the conference was to present to the public other options aside from a Marcos or Robredo presidency. 

Moreno called ungrateful

However, they also took aim at Robredo for allegedly hijacking their campaign volunteer groups with Moreno going as far as saying — without evidence — that their supporters were being bought off.

Orbos, Argaño, Abessamis, Evardone, and Cojuanco—in their statement—took offense at Moreno's comment: "Is that how you perceive all [the] help that you got from us?"

"For someone who has not thanked us despite the voluntary help we have given to you, now we understand and regret whatever admiration we had for you," they said. 

IM Pilipinas, when they shifted their support to Robredo’s bid for presidency, previously said they only had praises for the Manila mayor and that he had all the qualities of a leader that they want. 

READ: Isko Moreno supporters group joins Robredo's 'pink' wave after attempts of unification

"If your joint statement was of any value for us it was nothing but a written obituary of your respective presidential ambitions," the group said.

They also claimed that the Easter Sunda press conference has prompted several figures to shift support to Robredo, including the following:

  • Philippine Marine Ret. General Renato Boy Miranda, who previously led the "Former AFP/ PNP Officers for Isko” group
  • Jocel Baac, vice-gubernatorial candidate under Aksyon Demokratiko
  • Former Transportation Undersecretary Raoul Creencia, who founded Moreno volunteer groups NAISKO and “Forge Ahead”
  • Former Assistant Secretary Raine Robinson, “Forge Ahead” member
  • Mac Gordon, founder of Biskobai Volunteers
  • Ambrosio Kangleon, Head of Viscobai Leyte
  • Iniigo Larrazabal, Head of IM Pilipinas in Ormoc, Leyte
  • George Habacon, member of “Rizaleno para kay Isko”
  • Natividad, Pangasinan Councilor Arbee Zaragosa, convenor of Isko Northern Alliance
  • Aksyon Demokratiko re-electionist Quezon City Councilor Dante de Guzman
  • Gani Oro, running for Quezon City councilor under Aksyon Demokratiko
  • Apple Francisco, running for Quezon City councilor under Aksyon Demokratiko
  • Melissa Mendez, running for Quezon City councilor under Aksyon Demokratiko
  • Louie Opulentisima
  • JC Melvin Gapol, Youth Leader from Zamboanga
  • Nick Malazarte, former youth leader
  • Dr. Rey Sarmiento -  Community leader
  • Rudy Palapal - IM Nueva Ecija Convenor

However, the group still hopes that the other presidential candidates change their minds. 

"Our call for unity for VP Leni is the only chance left for our country.  Love of country is what made you run in the first place. True unity, despite obvious personal and political differences, to prevent a dark past  is more than ever, love of country as well," they said.

De Guzman: Not interested in moves of elitist politicians

Labor leader Leody De Guzman, who is also running for president, said he was in South Cotabato to consult with T'boli communities. He said Saturday that he had not been invited to the joint press conference.

"Ang mga maniobrahan ng mga tradisyunal na elitistang pulitiko ay nakabatay sa self-interest at walang katuturan sa pang araw-araw na mga problema ng masa. Hindi ako interesado sa ganitong mga laro," he said.

(The maneuverings of traditional elitist politics are based in self-interest and have no bearing on the daily problems of the masses. I am not interested in games like that.)

He said that he and other members of Partido Lakas ng Masa will not participate "in the mire of their rotten politics."  De Guzman also called on the public to push for a new kind of politics based on what the masses want and need.

