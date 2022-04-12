^

LGUs urged: Enforce public health standards during Holy Week gatherings

April 12, 2022 | 3:03pm
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula unveils the ‘Homeless Jesus’ artwork at the Manila Catheral yesterday as Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur looks on.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded local government units to adopt additional measures to enforce minimum public health standards in public gatherings that could turn into super spreader events during the observance of Holy Week.

“This year is a week-long opportunity for the public to take their holiday break and for spiritual recollection and recreational activities. LGUs are, therefore, expected to be more creative and proactive in carrying out strategies to ensure that the public strictly complies with the MPHS while they are going about with their religious traditions or vacation,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

“We do not want the figures to go up again after the Holy Week because of laxity on the part of LGUs and non-adherence of MPHS by the public. Hence, local governments should expect and be ready to deal with the health and security concerns that may arise because of the huge influx of people going to the provinces,” he added.

The DILG said that the standards expected include wearing of face mask, especially in public and enclosed places; washing and sanitizing hands; physical distancing; referring to factual information from legitimate sources; and, taking advantage of free vaccines against COVID-19.

In an advisory released on March 29, 2022, Año said local chief executives must convene their respective Local Peace and Order Councils for action planning, anticipating, and preparing for the heavy movement of people from various places.

He said LPOCs should ensure the availability of adequate public transportation, and emergency medical services, with peace, order, and public safety as the highest priority.

"It has been two years since Semana Santa was held properly in our country so we can expect a large number of believers to come out of their homes for it. The bottom line is we should ensure a safe and peaceful observance of Semana Santa 2022," Año said.

LCEs are also encouraged to coordinate with local law enforcement units such as the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection and other safety and security authorities.

In the same advisory, Año rallied LCEs to mobilize law and traffic enforcers, barangay tanods, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams, public safety officers, and other force multipliers to intensify visibility on local and national roads to assist the public; deploy patrols in crime-prone areas, and boost traffic management.

The said instrumentalities can also be deployed in air and seaports and other transportation terminals, pilgrimages, churches, markets, and other travel destinations and public places.

Año also emphasized that LCEs must ensure cleanliness and orderliness by mobilizing all resources in garbage collection and disposal, and clean-up operations of all public places. 

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said that COVID-19 remains a serious threat.

“Even though the pandemic has subsided, let us not let our guard down. Let us continue following the health protocols so that we can finally defeat this pandemic,” David told Radio Veritas on Friday.

“We must continue wearing face masks and observe physical distance as a way to care for one another,” he said.

