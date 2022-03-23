^

Headlines

Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 10:50pm
Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016
Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos stands before voters from Quezon province where he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 Elections
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

QUEZON, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday courted voters of Quezon province, where he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo by more than 171,000 votes in 2016.

Like in the last national elections, Marcos is mounting a campaign—this time to the Palace — with the backing of the Suarez clan of the province that has more than one million voters.

In the morning, Marcos, his running-mate Sara Duterte and UniTeam senators held a supposed mini rally at the Tiaong Convention Center early morning, but as the presidential aspirant remarked, it did not look like a “mini” rally at all.

The convention center was packed, and some supporters had to stay outside the venue because all seats were already taken.

Later Wednesday, the UniTeam again packed another indoor venue: the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Aside from his staple unity campaign speech, Marcos pitched platforms for the citizens of Quezon: Help Micro Small Medium Enterprises; boost agriculture; ensure that tables are filled and everyone has jobs; strengthen the tourism industry; continue the flagship Duterte program of “Build, Build, Build,” including digital infrastructure, and lower electricity rates.

But ultimately, Marcos stuck to his campaign pitch that this is the time for the Filipino people to unite.

Change in air

For the 2022 race, Suarez said there was a change in Quezon. Although he did not specifically state what this was, he mentioned “development and events in our province which is an eye-opener and this is just one indication.”

But the governor believes he can deliver a margin of 300,000 to 400,000 for Marcos over his rivals.

“I assure you this would be an unprecedented election result in the coming election,” Suarez said.

“I can feel the sympathy of the people. I can feel the gut... Like this, this is unprecedented, the crowd [is] so much alive right?” Suarez said, and he was just then referring to the mini-rally at Tiaong.

At the grand rally in Lucena City, the convention was jam-packed that police officers were forced to limit those who can enter the venue and bring down steel roll-up doors. The crowd repeatedly interrupted Marcos in his speech to shout "BBM!" and "Panalo ka na!" As if welcoming the interruptions, the presidential bet indulged the crowd.

Money for the thirsty

The UniTeam events in Quezon, however, were not without controversies.

Their mini-rally in Cavite became controversial with Gov. Jonvic Remulla handing out cash prizes for talent showdowns — which he insisted is not an election offense since no local candidate was there then even though the whole program was for the endorsement of a national slate.

After the mini-rally at Tiaong Convention Center, vehicles were expectedly held in traffic as they go down.

In the middle of the road, a vehicle had windows down while supporters flock. Philstar.com and Rappler saw people receiving P50 bills.

Asked about the incident, Suarez dismissed it as just one Filipino showing concern to his fellow Filipino who was thirsty. “That was to buy water. I said, let’s not make an issue out of it. It’s your fellow countrymen, asking a little help to buy water,” he said.

Suarez also said the incident had nothing to do with Marcos.

“It was just your simple 'kababayan' (countryman) asking for a little help to buy water,” he repeated.

The Omnibus Election Code prohibits "vote-buying," which it defines as:

Any person who gives, offers or promises money or anything of value, gives or promises any office or employment, franchise or grant, public or private, or makes or offers to make an expenditure, directly or indirectly, or cause an expenditure to be made to any person, association, corporation, entity, or community in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election, or to vote for or against any aspirant for the nomination or choice of a candidate in a convention or similar selection process of a political party.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTF-ELCAC's Lorraine Badoy sued at Ombudsman over red-tagging spree

NTF-ELCAC's Lorraine Badoy sued at Ombudsman over red-tagging spree

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"By utilizing the infrastructure of state media for purposes of influencing the minds of voters vis-a-vis the May 9, 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
In UniTeam return to Cavite, gov says province 'has something to prove'

In UniTeam return to Cavite, gov says province 'has something to prove'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Gov. Jonvic Remulla said he invited the UniTeam to come back to the province, because "Cavite has something to prove."
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs EO adopting 10-point agenda to boost economic recovery from COVID-19

Duterte signs EO adopting 10-point agenda to boost economic recovery from COVID-19

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The Duterte administration has adopted a ten-point policy agenda designed to fast-track and to sustain economic recovery from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week

Philippines to deploy 500 hotel workers to Israel right before Holy Week

6 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working with the Israel Hotel Association to expedite the deployment of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t move Bayanihan 2 funds &ndash; Duterte

Don’t move Bayanihan 2 funds – Duterte

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Duterte has appealed to Congress not to move the unused funds under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Seasonal workers are regular employees, Ka Leody reminds Marcos

Seasonal workers are regular employees, Ka Leody reminds Marcos

5 hours ago
De Guzman said Marcos' comment about regular and seasonal employees shows he is unfamiliar with workers' issues.
Headlines
fbtw
'Red-tagging' better defined through law, Lacson and Sotto say

'Red-tagging' better defined through law, Lacson and Sotto say

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
Lacson and Sotto said that they have been criticized for alleged red-tagging and that a law that defines the practice would...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec grants OVP request to allow pandemic response projects during campaign

Comelec grants OVP request to allow pandemic response projects during campaign

7 hours ago
"We thank the Comelec en banc for their action on the OVP's request. This will ensure that Angat Buhay projects which have...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson wants single financing hub for MSMEs

Lacson wants single financing hub for MSMEs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
MSMEs, which comprise 99.5% of enterprises in the country and account for 63.2% of the work force, were hard-hit by the impacts...
Headlines
fbtw
US-Philippines Balikatan exercises this year to be 'largest-ever'

US-Philippines Balikatan exercises this year to be 'largest-ever'

10 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States will kick off the largest-ever joint military drills in the archipelago nation next...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with