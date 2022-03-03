Isko Moreno party takes aim at Marcos over taxes, windmills and education

This screengrab taken March 3, 2022 shows Isko Moreno's political strategist, Lito Banayo (left) and Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel (right) speaking to reporters at a press conference.

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno — Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer — has gone on the offensive against former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and brought up his track record and other controversies faced by the son and namesake of the ousted dictator.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday morning, Aksyon Demoratiko chair Ernest Ramel castigated Marcos for his tax issues, educational background, and track record, among other things.

This is the second time the Moreno camp has gone after Marcos — who has had sole possession of the top spot in numerous pre-election surveys — since the official campaign period began in February. In an earlier interview aired over ANC, Moreno's political strategist Lito Banayo said that the "common enemy" of all the presidential candidates is Marcos.

Here's a rundown of the issues he raised.

Tax issues: Ramel said that Marcos' avoidance of paying estate tax as ordered by the Supreme Court is "a demonstration of abuse of power, disregard for the laws enforced by our government and disrespect for the citizens. who pays the fixed tax levied on them."

"This kind of character and behavior should not be imitated and especially should not be elected as president. If Marcos Jr. is really sincere in what he calls the 'unity movement,' they should only pay the fixed tax which is now at P200 billion," he also said.

The Aksyon Demokratiko chair said that, if elected, Mayor Moreno "will make a demand for this to be collected [and] make sure that it will be used as aid for the people." Ramel however also admitted to basing his conclusions off an opinion column by former justice Antonio Carpio for the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

In particular, he said that the money could be used to fund regional hospitals such as the Manila Hospital to provide jobs in the field of construction and eventually nurses and medical professionals.

Track record: Ramel also called into question the Bangui windmills narrative that Marcos still openly employs in his political advertisements and TV commercials.

"We just really want to know, does he really have this idea and plan? Is this your project?" he asked.

According to the World Bank, the Northwind Power Development Corp. operates the wind farm—and Marcos himself said in a 2010 interview, as noted by this News5 fact check, that it was a "private commercial enterprise."

"In fact, the only major projects you built when you were governor were virtually useless to your constituents: The Dap-Ayan Center and the Plaza del Norte Hotel and Convention Center," Ramel said.

"If, in nine years, you have hardly seen the accomplishments of governing a province, what about the whole country?"

READ: Chipping away at the 'Golden Era' narrative in Marcos’ Ilocandia

Educational background: Citing a news article by Bloomberg News, Ramel also raised doubts over Marcos' educational background.

As also reported by Rappler, Oxford University has said that according to its records, Marcos "did not complete his degree but was awarded a special diploma in Social Studies in 1978."

It was careful to make the distinction that the special diploma was not a full graduate diploma. Marcos, however, continues to say that he "finished at Oxford."

"Why do you have to repeatedly insist that you have a college degree but this is far from the truth?" Ramel said.

Media no-shows: As in February, Banayo twitted Marcos' aversion towards attending debates and media engagements, saying the reason for this is that Marcos has things to hide.

"Our challenge to Marcos Jr. will pay such obligation as per the judgment of the Supreme Court, answer certain questions which this candidate himself has repeatedly avoided to face in debates as to whether his goal is really unity," Ramel said.

"It is frightening to think that now that he is not president, he is ignoring the law, confronting and answering his alleged lies. What if he is elected?" — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag