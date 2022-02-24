

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Marcos campaign defers Antique rally 'in the spirit of peace and unity'
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 3:45pm





 
Marcos campaign defers Antique rally 'in the spirit of peace and unity'
This photo release on Oct. 5, 2021 shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his UniTeam will still hold proclamation rallies in Antique and Iloilo but no date has been set yet.


Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of Marcos, said the “caravan-cum-rally” in Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose De Buenavista, Antique on February 24 was not cancelled but just reset.



Rodriguez however kept the reason for postponement vague. He said: "We decided to adjust our schedule to a later date in the spirit of peace and unity."


This was after the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that Marcos’ rally in Antique was cancelled after residents protested against it. According to the PDI report, the rally was set at the Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park—a different venue from Rodriguez’s statement.


It said that several Antiqueños and Ilonggos criticized the Marcos campaign's move to stage an event where Javier, a former governor and supporter of Corazon Aquino, was shot by armed men on Feb. 11, 1986.


The Marcos and UniTeam event was originally set on the eve of the the 36th anniversary of People Power that booted Marcos out.


Iloilo rally also hits snag?


After the postponement of the Antique event, Marcos' team went to Iloilo City, where they inaugurated their regional headquarters.


Although the UniTeam has kept details on their campaign caravan schedule, it was said that they are supposed to conduct a proclamation rally in Iloilo on Thursday, but Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo) said in the morning that this has been called off.


"It was the mutual decision of everybody to postpone the rally," she said.


She said they opted to reset it after issues were raised regarding the venue. When she suggested moving the event to an area in the same street, there were still threats to sue.


"Because the situation is not healthy anymore, we also don’t want people in the [Marcos] camp to fight. When they called us, they also said, you know it’s okay, we can cancel it… Although they can defend, we can help defend the teachers and the DepEd official and employees, but if cases are filed, it will still be a bother," she said partly in Filipino.


"So the [Marcos] camp was also saying, do not make us a reason to be a bother to other government employees who may face cases if they are not involved. So that’s the primary consideration to just postpone it," Garin continued.  


This was after the Department of Education issued a memorandum to Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Roel Bermejo of its Western Visayas office over the allegation that the arc of the Guimbal National High School was covered with a "Guimbal Stadium" sign to accommodate a political rally for the UniTeam, as reported by DYRI 774.


DepEd Regional Director Ramir Uytico directed the Schools Division of Iloilo to submit a report on the incident on Thursday.


The education department in 2018 issued an order prohibiting the use of government resources, including personnel, time and properties for political purposes.


'Private property'


But the Iloilo lawmaker asserted that the venue is private property owned by the Parents-Teachers’ Association, and not by the Department of Education.


“It’s actually the Guimbal Stadium. Before, it did not have a name so when there is an event at the school, it was held there because it was beside it,” Garin said in Filipino.


She also said that the “Guimbal National High School” sign that was put up was an “old label.” Garin continued that the property is to be donated to DepEd, but it was yet to be processed.


She added that the Marcos team has yet to set a date on when the rally will be held.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest







 






Trending







'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates







'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates



6 hours ago 


Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said Marcos "has not yet confirmed his participation in the Comelec-sponsored debate...








Headlines
fbtw





 







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice



By Evelyn Macairan |
17 hours ago 


The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday confirmed the appointment of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio...








Headlines
fbtw













Don&rsquo;t wait for $100 per barrel oil price &ndash; lawmaker







Don’t wait for $100 per barrel oil price – lawmaker



By Delon Porcalla |
17 hours ago 


The government should not wait for the cost of crude oil to hit $100 per barrel in the world market before rescuing the public...








Headlines
fbtw













Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Moreno&rsquo;s senatorial slate








Former DAR chief Castriciones now included in Isko Moreno’s senatorial slate



By Franco Luna |
5 hours ago 


Moreno has said he was opening to adopting senatorial bets who would publicly back his tandem with vice presidential candidate...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte






 
Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Marcos campaign defers Antique rally 'in the spirit of peace and unity'







Marcos campaign defers Antique rally 'in the spirit of peace and unity'



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his UniTeam will still hold proclamation rallies in...








Headlines
fbtw













PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos


 




PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


The partnership builds on the 2019 U.S- Philippine Science and Technology Agreement, which identifies space technology as...








Headlines
fbtw













Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name &ndash; Pulse








Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name – Pulse



By Janvic Mateo |
17 hours ago 


The proliferation of unreliable pre-election polls has given the science of survey research a bad name, according to polling...








Headlines
fbtw













Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument







Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument



 By Emmanuel Tupas |
17 hours ago 


Activist groups and other sectoral representatives will gather on EDSA tomorrow to mark the 36th anniversary of people power...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors







Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors



By Robertzon Ramirez |
17 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections will establish Emergency Accessible Polling Places for persons with disability, the elderly and...

 






Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with