‘Near consensus’ of living 1987 Constitution framers endorse Leni-Kiko tandem
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 2:14pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — A “near consensus” of all living framers of the 1987 Constitution endorsed on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.


Nine Constitution framers said the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem “indeed strongly conform to the imperatives expressed in the Basic Charter.”



They also said that among all the presidential candidates, Robredo “best embodies the principles and values found in the Basic Charter of the land.”


“[Robredo] embodies the constitutional vision of leaders who live modest lives and are transparent in the use of the powers of office,” the framers said.


In endorsing Robredo and Pangilinan, the framers recalled their record of public service which they said “demonstrate their competence, capabilities and the qualities of servant leaders who can inspire generations of our people to bring our country to its greatness.”


The following members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission who signed the statement endorsing Robredo and Pangilinan are:


    

  • Felicitas Aquino-Arroyo
    • 

  • Teodoro Bacani
    • 

  • Florangel Rosario Braid
    • 

  • Hilario Davide Jr.
    • 

  • Edmundo Garcia
    • 

  • Christian Monsod
    • 

  • Rene Sarmiento
    • 

  • Jaime Tadeo
    • 

  • Wilfrido Villacorta
    • 



Garcia told Philstar.com in an email that Adolfo Azcuna would have also signed, but had to inhibit as he is currently affiliated with the Philippine Judicial Academy.


Garcia added that he and Azcuna initiated the framers’ endorsement of Robredo and Pangilinan, which got the support of a “near consensus” of all living members of the Constitutional Commission, three of whom were either ill or unavailable.


This is just the latest endorsement that Robredo has received. 


She has won the backing of former officials of the administrations of former Presidents Fidel Ramos, Gloria Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III, a handful of former senators, former Philippine Bar Association presidents, economists, religious groups, priests and nuns.


 










 









