Nearly 100 ex-gov't officials of Aquino admin back Robredo's presidential bid

In this photo release dated Jan. 24, 2022, Vice President Leni Robredo visited Zamboanga City and graced the opening of the volunteer center in the area.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a hundred former government officials, mostly who served during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III. Have endorsed the run of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Ninety-five cabinet officials and military chiefs expressed support for Robredo’s presidential bid in the 2022 national elections. More than 20 retired ambassadors also signed the joint statement.

“We share our people’s aspirations for a government led by a President who is competent, experienced and committed to the principles of integrity, democracy and genuine public service,” they said in a statement released Tuesday.

Among the signatories are former Interior and Local Government chief Mar Roxas, who was Robredo’s running-mate in the 2016 polls.

Roxas was the standard-bearer of the Liberty Party in the last national elections. Robredo, although sits as chairman of the political party, opted to run as an independent candidate in the 2022 polls.

Robredo's running-mate for the 2022 polls is Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, currently Liberal Party president.

Leadership

The former government officials said they share the aspiration of the Filipino people for a leadership with a vision for the country, one that is inclusive and consultative and ensures the well-being of all its citizens.

“A leadership that is committed to serving the people with empathy and compassion—one that listens, one that is able to be with the poor, the voiceless, and the weary; A leadership that is committed to what is right and true, and one that runs an honest and responsive government that inspires confidence and pride,” they continued.

They said they believe Robredo is the best candidate who embodies these aspirations, describing her as a “true leader who brings with her a solid track of serving the public; one who possesses all the qualities of an ideal Chief Executive and Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces.”

“We commit ourselves fully to Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for the presidency to lead the Philippines on an upward path of recovery and greatness. We thus enjoin the Filipino people to give our country the leader that we all deserve,” they added.

Robredo’s presidential run was also endorsed by 23 former Cabinet members and senior officials during the administration of former President Fidel Ramos.

In a joint statement last month, they said Robredo is the only presidential candidate who can lead the country “into the positive path to the unified, humane, just, progressive, economically vibrant, sustainable and equitable society that is the dream of every Filipino.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo