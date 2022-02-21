Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president

Tropang Angat does the ‘finger heart’ gesture at the end of their grand rally in Plaza Quezon, Naga City, Bicol, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Naga City, Bicol. The gesture has been related to their campaign, ‘Mas radikal ang magmahal.’

MANILA, Philippines — Former senior government officials and retired business executives on Monday endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, saying she is the “most qualified and trustworthy” candidate.

In a joint statement, 16 former government officials and business leaders appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte. According to them, Robredo has the political will to bring about hope and change.

"We throw our unequivocal support for VP Leni who leads with her heart, as much as she leads with her mind," the signatories said.

"We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive—leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration," they added.

The statement was signed by former Sens. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto “Bobby” Tañada.

The signatories lauded Robredo for valuing transparency, community participation and engagement.

"We want a president who respects our democratic processes and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," they also said.

‘Not time to be fence-sitters’

The ex-government officials and business executives quoted late Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto “Bobby” Romulo as saying that “this is not the time to be silent fence-sitters.”

"It is incumbent upon us to take action as we, as a nation, make a crucial decision that will impact greatly on our future and the next generation’s," they said.

"Like him (Romulo), we commit ‘…to supporting VP Leni in her quest to restore equity, prosperity and dignity to our people.'"

The statement was also signed by the following:

Former Batangas Rep. Tomas Apacible

Former Senior Deputy Speaker Raul Daza (Samar)

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña

Former Bataan Rep. Felicito “Tong” Payumo

Former Tourism Secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta

Former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani

Former Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Ester Garcia

Former Poro Point Management Corporation Director Jose Osias

Former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca

Former Interior and Local Government Secretary Cesar Sarino

Former Philippine Retirement Authority Chairman Luis Sison

Former National Development Company Virgilio Yuzon

Robredo’s presidential bid also has the support of former government officials of the Ramos and Aquino administrations, former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., hundreds of economists and former workers of the United Nations.

She placed second in a January survey released by Pulse Asia, with just 16% of voter support.