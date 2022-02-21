

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 11:35am





 
Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president
Tropang Angat does the ‘finger heart’ gesture at the end of their grand rally in Plaza Quezon, Naga City, Bicol, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Naga City, Bicol. The gesture has been related to their campaign, ‘Mas radikal ang magmahal.’ 
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena
 


MANILA, Philippines — Former senior government officials and retired business executives on Monday endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, saying she is the “most qualified and trustworthy” candidate.


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials and business leaders appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte. According to them, Robredo has the political will to bring about hope and change.



"We throw our unequivocal support for VP Leni who leads with her heart, as much as she leads with her mind," the signatories said.


"We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive—leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration," they added.


The statement was signed by former Sens. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto “Bobby” Tañada.


The signatories lauded Robredo for valuing transparency, community participation and engagement.


"We want a president who respects our democratic processes and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," they also said.


‘Not time to be fence-sitters’


The ex-government officials and business executives quoted late Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto “Bobby” Romulo as saying that “this is not the time to be silent fence-sitters.”


"It is incumbent upon us to take action as we, as a nation, make a crucial decision that will impact greatly on our future and the next generation’s," they said.


"Like him (Romulo), we commit ‘…to supporting VP Leni in her quest to restore equity, prosperity and dignity to our people.'"


The statement was also signed by the following:


    

  • Former Batangas Rep. Tomas Apacible
    • 

  • Former Senior Deputy Speaker Raul Daza (Samar)
    • 

  • Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña
    • 

  • Former Bataan Rep. Felicito “Tong” Payumo
    • 

  • Former Tourism Secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta
    • 

  • Former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani
    • 

  • Former Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Ester Garcia
    • 

  • Former Poro Point Management Corporation Director Jose Osias
    • 

  • Former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca
    • 

  • Former Interior and Local Government Secretary Cesar Sarino
    • 

  • Former Philippine Retirement Authority Chairman Luis Sison
    • 

  • Former National Development Company Virgilio Yuzon
    • 



Robredo’s presidential bid also has the support of former government officials of the Ramos and Aquino administrations, former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr., hundreds of economists and former workers of the United Nations.


She placed second in a January survey released by Pulse Asia, with just 16% of voter support.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
LENI ROBREDO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy &ndash; Lacson







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
12 hours ago 


Unity in the country can be achieved only if the leader has moral ascendancy; without it, people will only be divided, Partido...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem







TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem



By Mayen Jaymalin |
12 hours ago 


The country’s largest group is endorsing the UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release







Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release



By Paolo Romero |
12 hours ago 


The wife of a detained executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. vowed the full cooperation of her husband with the Senate...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



1 day ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power







Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
 12 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to push for floating nuclear power plants as part of his commitment to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls







TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



2 hours ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw













PopCom enhances programs for teen parents







PopCom enhances programs for teen parents



By Mayen Jaymalin |
12 hours ago 


Even with the decline in teenage pregnancy, the Commission on Population and Development is intensifying programs for young...








Headlines
fbtw













Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit







Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit



By Pia Lee-Brago |
12 hours ago 


Over 100 artists, including National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, better known as “BenCab,” have joined a virtual...








Headlines
fbtw













House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids







House panel OKs bill regulating trans fatty acids



By Delon Porcalla |
12 hours ago 


A panel of the House of Representatives has approved a measure that will eliminate the use of industrially produced trans...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte&rsquo;s programs







PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte’s programs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
12 hours ago 


President Duterte’s Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan will be endorsing a presidential candidate committed...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended









 




 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with