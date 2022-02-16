Locsin: No harm will come to Filipinos in Ukraine
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat on Wednesday assured Filipinos in Ukraine that no harm will come to them amid rising tensions with Russia.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he will be making calls to arrange the safe passage of Filipinos out of Ukraine.
"Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally," Locsin said in a tweet Wednesday.
@DFAPHL @dododulay Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally. I'm done in Cambodia in 2 days; then ASEAN-EU in Paris by 19th. That's close enough to Ukraine to effect their safe passage out. Russian Belgograd & Kursk are closest;— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 16, 2022
Locsin is currently in Cambodia for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, which he noted will be done in two days.
The DFA chief added that he will be in Paris, which is "close enough to Ukraine", on February 19 for the ASEAN-EU meetings.
Locsin further noted that the task of arranging the evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine will fall under Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.
@dododulay This is a job for Sarah. It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues. This is when we know who are our friends and who are just crybabies.— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 16, 2022
"It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues," Locsin said.
As of Tuesday night, the DFA said it was working with the EU in ensuring safe passage of Filipinos across European borders.
The agency described the situation in Ukraine as "fluid and security conditions could change at any moment."
"We urge Filipinos in Ukraine to keep communication lines with the Philippine Embassy in Poland open, and wait for updates, bulletins and safety instructions," the DFA said in a statement.
Filipinos in Ukraine may contact the Philippine Embassy in Poland through:
WhatsApp/Viber:
- Emergency: +48 604 357 396
- Assistance to Nationals: +48 694 491 663
Email: warsaw.pe @dfa.gov.ph
US President Joe Biden has warned that a Russian invasion in Ukraine remained "very much a possibility."
"Analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said in address.
President Vladimir Putin says he hopes that Moscow and the West could find a solution to the raging security crisis over Ukraine, but also accused Washington of using Kyiv as a "tool" against Russia.
"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin says, indicating he was ready for more talks with the West, which has accused Moscow of massing more than 100,000 troops on the border and plotting to invade Ukraine.
"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine... but its main task is to contain Russia's development," Putin says. — AFP
Any recognition by Russia of two eastern Ukrainian separatist regions would represent the equivalent of an attack on the country's sovereignty only without weapons, France says on Tuesday.
"It would be an impossible situation, representing an attack without weapons and dismantling of the unity and integrity of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said after the Russian parliament asked President Vladimir Putin to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. "It would be an attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine," he tells the French parliament. — AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, local media reported, as Tokyo expressed "grave concerns" about the risk of a Russian invasion.
Kishida said Tuesday that Japan was "watching the situation with grave concern."
"We'll continue to monitor the situation with high vigilance, while coordinating closely with G7 countries to deal with any developments appropriately," he said at a meeting between government ministers and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. — AFP
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky invites US President Joe Biden to visit Kyiv to show Washington's support in the face of a feared Russian invasion.
"I am convinced that your visit to Kyiv in the coming days... would be a powerful signal and help stabilise the situation," the presidency quotes Zelensky as telling Biden in a phone call earlier Sunday.
Washington made no mention of an invitation in its readout of the 50-minute call. — AFP
A call Saturday between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official says.
The call was "professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters. — AFP
