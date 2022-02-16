Locsin: No harm will come to Filipinos in Ukraine

FILE - In this June 30, 2020 screengrab, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. speaks at the virtual Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers Meeting.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat on Wednesday assured Filipinos in Ukraine that no harm will come to them amid rising tensions with Russia.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he will be making calls to arrange the safe passage of Filipinos out of Ukraine.

"Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally," Locsin said in a tweet Wednesday.

@DFAPHL @dododulay Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally. I'm done in Cambodia in 2 days; then ASEAN-EU in Paris by 19th. That's close enough to Ukraine to effect their safe passage out. Russian Belgograd & Kursk are closest; — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 16, 2022

Locsin is currently in Cambodia for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, which he noted will be done in two days.

The DFA chief added that he will be in Paris, which is "close enough to Ukraine", on February 19 for the ASEAN-EU meetings.

Locsin further noted that the task of arranging the evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine will fall under Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

@dododulay This is a job for Sarah. It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues. This is when we know who are our friends and who are just crybabies. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 16, 2022

"It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues," Locsin said.

As of Tuesday night, the DFA said it was working with the EU in ensuring safe passage of Filipinos across European borders.

The agency described the situation in Ukraine as "fluid and security conditions could change at any moment."

"We urge Filipinos in Ukraine to keep communication lines with the Philippine Embassy in Poland open, and wait for updates, bulletins and safety instructions," the DFA said in a statement.

Filipinos in Ukraine may contact the Philippine Embassy in Poland through:

WhatsApp/Viber:

Emergency: +48 604 357 396

+48 604 357 396 Assistance to Nationals: +48 694 491 663

Email: warsaw.pe @dfa.gov.ph

US President Joe Biden has warned that a Russian invasion in Ukraine remained "very much a possibility."

"Analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said in address.