Some Filipinos flee Ukraine capital amid threat of Russian invasion
MANILA, Philippines — Some Filipinos have fled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid the looming threat of a Russian invasion of the former Soviet state, feared by Western intelligence officials to happen on Wednesday.
Shirley Santosildes, head of United Filipino Global in Ukraine, told ANC’s “Rundown” on Tuesday that some Filipinos have headed nearly 500 kilometers west of Kyiv to the city of Lviv, where a number of foreign governments, including the US, have relocated their embassies in light of the conflict.
“Lviv is the safest place that we can go to. So far, some Filipinos are already there,” Santosildes said in Filipino.
Santosildes, however, remains in Kyiv as the school that she teaches at assures her that a Russian invasion would not happen, despite the continued massing of Moscow’s troops at its border with Ukraine.
‘All political propaganda’
“We’re still working offline, face-to-face. Our school still has no order for us to leave. They tell us not to worry, that nothing like that will happen and that it’s all just political propaganda,” she said.
She added that the Filipino community in Ukraine is regularly meeting with the Philippine Embassy in Poland, which is offering free flights back to Manila. Around eight Filipinos have so far availed of the free flight back home, Santosildes said.
Unlike the UK, the US, Canada, South Korea and Japan which have all called on their nationals to leave Ukraine as tensions continue to rise, the Philippines has yet to issue a similar advisory to some 380 Filipinos living in the eastern European country.
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that most of the Filipinos living in Ukraine are in Kyiv, which is “far from the eastern border near Russia.”
Filipinos are “encouraged to contact the embassy, report any untoward incident they might observe in their respective areas, and continue monitoring their Filipino friends through social media.”
Why is there conflict?
Ukraine had long been a part of the Russian empire for centuries before becoming a Soviet state and then becoming independent following the fall of the USSR in 1991. It has since moved to forge closer ties with the West.
The current conflict is a continuation of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and its backing of a separatist rebellion in the eastern part of Ukraine in 2014, in response to the removal of Viktor Yanukovych as Ukrainian president due to his rejection of an association agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow.
Ukraine, under the administration of comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked the West for help and has wanted to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance of 30 states.
These moves have miffed Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, who has ordered troops and military equipment to gather near its border with Ukraine.
Russia appeared to open the door Monday to a diplomatic resolution of the deepening Ukraine standoff, as the United States said it believed Putin had yet to make a final decision on invading the eastern European country.
While Russia said it was ending some military drills, signaling a possible easing of the crisis, in Washington the alert level remained high — with a top official calling the threat of invasion "more real than ever before." — with Anna Smolchenko and Dmitry Zaks/AFP
President Vladimir Putin says he hopes that Moscow and the West could find a solution to the raging security crisis over Ukraine, but also accused Washington of using Kyiv as a "tool" against Russia.
"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin says, indicating he was ready for more talks with the West, which has accused Moscow of massing more than 100,000 troops on the border and plotting to invade Ukraine.
"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine... but its main task is to contain Russia's development," Putin says. — AFP
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky invites US President Joe Biden to visit Kyiv to show Washington's support in the face of a feared Russian invasion.
"I am convinced that your visit to Kyiv in the coming days... would be a powerful signal and help stabilise the situation," the presidency quotes Zelensky as telling Biden in a phone call earlier Sunday.
Washington made no mention of an invitation in its readout of the 50-minute call. — AFP
A call Saturday between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official says.
The call was "professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters. — AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron says that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.
"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron tells journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader. — AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron tells his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that he hoped talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine.
"This discussion can make a start in the direction in which we need to go, which is towards a de-escalation," Macron says at the start of the meeting in Moscow.
He adds that he hopes to "avoid a war" and "build elements of confidence, stability and visibility for everyone". — AFP
France's President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis with US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, both leaders' offices said.
The two leaders "discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a statement.
The 40-minute phone call was part of coordination efforts, the French presidency said, before Macron travels to Moscow on Monday and on to Kyiv on Tuesday, where he is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. — AFP
