Marcos skipping KBP presidential forum, says already booked that day

This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has turned down an invitation from the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to a forum among presidential candidates on Friday, saying he already has something planned for the day.

KBP president Herman Basbaño told TeleRadyo that they sent invites to six presidential aspirants, but Marcos sent a letter declining the invitation citing a conflict in their schedule. Basbaño, who is from the Bombo Radyo Phils. network, said preparations for the forum began in December.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and labor leader Leody de Guzman of Partido Lakas ng Masa have accepted the invitation go on the live, although virtual, interview with a panel of journalists from several media outfits.

Marcos also skipped the first interview of presidential aspirants hosted by a major TV network. In explaining his decision not to attend, he accused award-winning journalist Jessica Soho of bias, supposedly for being "anti-Marcos."

He went on a series of interviews in the week that followed: A pre-recorded one-on-one with TV personality Boy Abunda and live interviews with One PH, with a panel from radio DZRH.

Marcos was also in a recorded interview with former Palace social media consultant Trixie Cruz-Angeles and the ALC media group.

He was supposed to give another live interview with DZBB on January 28 — a day after now-retired Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon bared she voted to disqualify him in a pending petition — but was not able to go on. His campaign said Marcos had issues connecting online from where he was in Davao.

The former senator was also absent from the virtual caravans of UniTeam scheduled that day.

Philstar.com asked Marcos’ spokesperson about turning down the invitation and if the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet has other events on his schedule.

The KBP forum will be moderated by ABS-CBN journalist Karen Davila and CNN Philippines journalist Rico Hizon. Four more journalists will sit as panel. They are: Bombo Radyo’s Elmer Acol, One News’ Roby Alampay, Far East Broadcasting Company’s Dan Andrew Cura and TV-5’s Ed Lingao.

Basbaño said regional members of KBP will also be given an opportunity to ask the presidential candidates during the forum.

Asked to respond to criticism that he was "scared" for declining the interview with Soho, Marcos told One PH on January 24 that it is clear that he is "not a coward."

"Lahat naman hinaharap ko. Ang mahalaga ay pag-usapan kung ano ang iniisip, ano ang inaalala, ano ang importante sa taumbayan, di sa pulitiko, di sa partido, di sa kalaban, di sa kakampi," he added.

(I face everything. What is important is that we talk about what the people worry and think about and what they see as important issues. Not the politician or the party or the opponent or the ally...)