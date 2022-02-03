

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Marcos skipping KBP presidential forum, says already booked that day
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 11:26am





 
Marcos skipping KBP presidential forum, says already booked that day
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has turned down an invitation from the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to a forum among presidential candidates on Friday, saying he already has something planned for the day.


KBP president Herman Basbaño told TeleRadyo that they sent invites to six presidential aspirants, but Marcos sent a letter declining the invitation citing a conflict in their schedule. Basbaño, who is from the Bombo Radyo Phils. network, said preparations for the forum began in December.



Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and labor leader Leody de Guzman of Partido Lakas ng Masa have accepted the invitation go on the live, although virtual, interview with a panel of journalists from several media outfits.


Marcos also skipped the first interview of presidential aspirants hosted by a major TV network. In explaining his decision not to attend, he accused award-winning journalist Jessica Soho of bias, supposedly for being "anti-Marcos."


He went on a series of interviews in the week that followed: A pre-recorded one-on-one with TV personality Boy Abunda and live interviews with One PH, with a panel from radio DZRH.


Marcos was also in a recorded interview with former Palace social media consultant Trixie Cruz-Angeles and the ALC media group.


He was supposed to give another live interview with DZBB on January 28 — a day after now-retired Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon bared she voted to disqualify him in a pending petition — but was not able to go on. His campaign said Marcos had issues connecting online from where he was in Davao.


The former senator was also absent from the virtual caravans of UniTeam scheduled that day.


Philstar.com asked Marcos’ spokesperson about turning down the invitation and if the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet has other events on his schedule.


The KBP forum will be moderated by ABS-CBN journalist Karen Davila and CNN Philippines journalist Rico Hizon. Four more journalists will sit as panel. They are: Bombo Radyo’s Elmer Acol, One News’ Roby Alampay, Far East Broadcasting Company’s Dan Andrew Cura and TV-5’s Ed Lingao.


Basbaño said regional members of KBP will also be given an opportunity to ask the presidential candidates during the forum.


Asked to respond to criticism that he was "scared" for declining the interview with Soho, Marcos told One PH on January 24 that it is clear that he is "not a coward."


"Lahat naman hinaharap ko. Ang mahalaga ay pag-usapan kung ano ang iniisip, ano ang inaalala, ano ang importante sa taumbayan, di sa pulitiko, di sa partido, di sa kalaban, di sa kakampi," he added.


(I face everything. What is important is that we talk about what the people worry and think about and what they see as important issues. Not the politician or the party or the opponent or the ally...)


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
BONGBONG MARCOS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







TikTok account in Bongbong ‘kill plot’ identified




By Emmanuel Tupas |
11 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police has identified the account on social media platform TikTok that posted an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.








Headlines
fbtw













CSC chair levels legacy of landmark policies







CSC chair levels legacy of landmark policies



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
11 hours ago 


Civil Service Commission Chair Alicia dela Rosa-Bala served her last day in office yesterday, leaving a legacy of landmark...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace can't comment on Senate panel's proposal to file charges vs Duterte







Palace can't comment on Senate panel's proposal to file charges vs Duterte



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


Malacañang deferred comment on the Senate Blue Ribbon committee's recommendations on the government's allegedly overpriced...








Headlines
fbtw













Gordon seeks signatures for Pharmally probe report; Pacquiao indicates support







Gordon seeks signatures for Pharmally probe report; Pacquiao indicates support



By Angelica Y. Yang |
21 hours ago 


Senator Richard Gordon said on Wednesday that he hopes to get majority of the Senate to support the partial report detailing...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use







DILG: 'Soft launch' of VaxCert already available for use



20 hours ago 


"In the meantime, there's no problem anyway because either the VaxCert digital certificate or the local vaccination card is...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Marcos skipping KBP presidential forum, says already booked that day







Marcos skipping KBP presidential forum, says already booked that day



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 minutes ago 


Marcos also skipped the first interview of presidential aspirants hosted by a major TV network.








Headlines
fbtw













Cusi-led PDP-Laban still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president &mdash; Nograles







Cusi-led PDP-Laban still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president — Nograles



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in the ruling PDP-Laban are still seeking consensus on who to endorse for president in...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH logs 7,661 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 160,297







DOH logs 7,661 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 160,297



18 hours ago 


Wednesday’s tally brought active cases to 160,297, of which 93% had mild illness.








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Philippines back to moderate risk for COVID-19







DOH: Philippines back to moderate risk for COVID-19



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
19 hours ago 


In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country registered negative one-week and two-week growth...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline







Immigration increases on-site capacity to 80% as active cases among staff decline



20 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration has increased its on-site work capacity in its Metro Manila offices to 80%, from the previous 30%,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended

 












 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with