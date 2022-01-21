

















































 
























Marcos skips GMA-7's The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 8:03pm





 
Marcos skips GMA-7's The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. skipped GMA News Public Affairs’ Presidential Interviews to air on Saturday night.


Despite appearing in the teaser of The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews, Marcos was not among the aspirants interviewed in the program, based on a teaser report on Friday night.





24 Oras reported that the program extended the invitation to Top 5 presidential candidates in surveys but only Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno accepted and sat down for a one-on-one interview with the veteran journalist.


In its release on the two-hour show, GMA said presidential aspirants will be asked on "their intentions behind running for the position, the controversies thrown at them, their stand on pressing issues and their concrete plans should they be elected."


Philstar.com reached out to lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, on why the PFP-bet missed the interview, but he has yet to reply.


Marcos and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte earlier this week held a virtual caravan where they answered only three questions from the participants.


 










 









