

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOH: Philippines, Metro Manila down to 'high risk' for COVID-19
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 9:07am





 
DOH: Philippines, Metro Manila down to 'high risk' for COVID-19
A passenger sits inside a bus next to signage that reads "No Vaccine No Ride" in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 17, 2022, as the Philippine government banned unvaccinated people from using public transport amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The risk classifications of the Philippines and Metro Manila for COVID-19 have been downgraded to high from critical, the Department of Health said.


In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the growth rate of cases nationwide from January 11 to 24 went down to 176% from 3,361%.



However, the country registered an average daily attack rate of 28.46 per 100,000 individuals.


Meanwhile, the two week growth rate in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the surge driven by the Omicron variant, declined to 65% from 7,225. But the average daily attack rate was still high at 84.56 per 100,000 people.


According to Duque, COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces have been decreasing, while the remaining areas in Luzon are showing signs of plateauing.


The health chief earlier said that the surge in Metro Manila has already reached its peak.


The government’s pandemic task force will meet on Thursday to discuss the possible de-escalation of the alert level in the capital region. Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 3.


Aside from Metro Manila, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, and Mimaropa were also deemed at high risk from COVID-19.


Under critical risk classification were Bicol region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Davao region, Cagayan Valley, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Ilocos region, Caraga, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon.


The country’s healthcare utilization rate was at moderate risk, with total bed use at 52.1% and intensive care unit utilization at 49.33%.


Daily cases reached record highs this month following the detection of local cases of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. 


The DOH has reported 3.44 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. Currently, there are 262,997 active cases.


 










 









COVID-19
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Roberto Romulo, ex-DFA chief, 83







Roberto Romulo, ex-DFA chief, 83



By Pia Lee-Brago |
10 hours ago 


Former foreign affairs secretary Roberto “Bobby” Romulo passed away on Sunday, the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Omicron sub-variant not yet seen in Philippines







DOH: Omicron sub-variant not yet seen in Philippines



17 hours ago 


“Until now, we have not yet detected any BA.2 sub-variant here in the country,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario...








Headlines
fbtw













After earlier hesitation, Marcos says 'perfectly willing to release' SALNs







After earlier hesitation, Marcos says 'perfectly willing to release' SALNs



By Kristine Joy Patag |
17 hours ago 


"Because all politicians, they have opponents. They can find — they can make an issue even where there is no issue,"...








Headlines
fbtw













Leadership by example is key







Leadership by example is key



10 hours ago 


Leading contenders for the presidency share their views on a number of issues in one-on-one interviews with “Asia’s...








Headlines
fbtw













 Marcos hopes to win critics, Martial Law survivors over with 'sincerity, best plans'







Marcos hopes to win critics, Martial Law survivors over with 'sincerity, best plans'



By Kristine Joy Patag |
13 hours ago 


When he announced his presidential bid in October, Marcos said he will "bring that form of unifying leadership back to our...








Headlines
fbtw









 
Latest









FDA OKs 2 brands of COVID-19 antigen self-test kits







FDA OKs 2 brands of COVID-19 antigen self-test kits



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
36 minutes ago 


FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said that the Abott Panbio and Labnovation Technologies antigen self-test kits have...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Inting may become acting Comelec chair&rsquo;







‘Inting may become acting Comelec chair’



By Evelyn Macairan |
10 hours ago 


In the event President Duterte fails to appoint a chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) by Feb. 3, Commissioner...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr reiterates legality of &lsquo;no vax, no ride&rsquo; policy




 


DOTr reiterates legality of ‘no vax, no ride’ policy



By Richmond Mercurio |
10 hours ago 


The Department of Transportation has reiterated its position on the legality of its “no vaccination, no ride”...








Headlines
fbtw













Rising flour, sugar costs to raise bread prices







Rising flour, sugar costs to raise bread prices



By Louella Desiderio |
10 hours ago 


The Philippine Baking Industry Group is planning to raise bread prices by February due to rising prices of flour and sug...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: No 2nd booster shots yet







DOH: No 2nd booster shots yet



By Sheila Crisostomo |
10 hours ago 


Despite the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases, the administration of a second booster or fourth dose of COVID vaccines...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with