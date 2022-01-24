

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duque: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have reached peak
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 2:31pm





 
Duque: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have reached peak
Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the surge driven by the Omicron variant, have peaked already, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Monday.


“Lumalabas na nag-peak na at nakikita nating ilang araw nang sunod na sunod na bumaba ang kaso sa National Capital Region at lumiliit ang porsyentong iniaambag nito sa ating total caseload,” Duque told state-run broadcaster People’s Television.


(It appears that COVID-19 cases have peaked already. Cases continue to decline in NCR and the percentage of infections that the region contributes to the total caseload is shrinking.)


The DOH on Sunday reported 29,828 additional infections, of which 18% or 5,178 cases were from the capital region.


Metro Manila could be de-escalated to Alert Level 2 should the situation in the capital region meet the threshold set by the government.


“We (IATF) might discuss if we can go down to Alert Level 2 but that’s not yet cast in stone because we will meet to review the metrics,” Duque said.


But the health chief noted that Metro Manila is “ready” to return to a less stringent alert level.


“Maganda naman ang vaccination coverage. Maganda ang tiwala na maaayos natin ‘yung pagsunod sa minimum public health standards,” he said.


(Our vaccination coverage is good. We are confident that we will improve people’s compliance with minimum public health standards.)


Daily cases reached record highs in January following the detection of local cases of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. 


The Philippines has detected 3.4 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Of the figure, 273,580 were active cases.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016







Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016



By Franco Luna |
23 hours ago 


"I had to pay taxes since there was leftover from the campaign because that was pooled money from different people. So that's...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'







Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'



By Franco Luna |
23 hours ago 


"Political might and machinery can’t say anything against the desire of the people to fight for the country," Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines


 




China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


The Chinese government has donated some P1 billion worth of military assistance to the Philippines.








Headlines
fbtw













After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias







After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias

 

2 days ago 


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’...








Headlines
fbtw













Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub







Rich and famous still media's priority, Leody De Guzman says of TV snub



By Kristine Joy Patag |
4 hours ago 


Labor leader Leody De Guzman said he is saddened when no invite was extended to him to the GMA 7 presidential interviews,...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOH: Allowances based on health workers' COVID-19 exposure risk more efficient







DOH: Allowances based on health workers' COVID-19 exposure risk more efficient



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
3 hours ago 


Last week, the DOH said the active hazard duty pay, meals, accommodation and transportation allowance, and the special risk...








Headlines
fbtw













Pangilinan to gov't: Prioritize fuel subsidies, suspend excise taxes on oil







Pangilinan to gov't: Prioritize fuel subsidies, suspend excise taxes on oil



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 
 

Vice Presidential bet Kiko Pangilinan repeated his call to the government to focus on giving fuel subsidies to public utility...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency







Lacson says he's physically fit enough to handle presidency



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson, who is turning 74 this year, said that he is physically fit to handle the demands of the...








Headlines
fbtw













Go urges government to ensure services, benefits for HCWs




January 24, 2022 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go has appealed to concerned agencies to make sure that health care workers receive all services and benefits due them amid the recent approval of additional funds to cover the payment of the fourth batch...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country







Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country



By Angelica Y. Yang |
22 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said on Saturday evening that the equal enforcement of the law among is the right way...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!






 


 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with