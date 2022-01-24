To avoid 'unnecessary' issues, Marcos won't release SALN if elected

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday that, if elected, he will not make his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth public, despite saying earlier that releasing wealth declaration documents is good for transparency and accountability.

"Pag gagamitin lang sa pulitika, wag na lang. (If they will use it for politics, never mind) ‘Ganun na lang, let’s keep it simple," he told a panel of journalists moderated by lawyer Trixie Cruz- Angeles, a social media personality supportive of him and President Rodrigo Duterte,

The former senator, who topped the latest pre-election surveys, said when a SALN is made public, a political rival could use it to make issues up. He cited the impeachment case of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was impeached and then removed as head of the judiciary in 2012 for betrayal of public trust for failure to disclose his assets in his wealth declaration document.

"Because all politicians, they have opponents. They can find — they can make an issue even where there is no issue, and my prime example is Corona…. They manipulated the analysis of his SALN to make it look like he was hiding something," he said party in Filipino.

Corona was convicted in 2012 by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.

"It just gets in the way of everything, which is absolutely unnecessary," Marcos continued.

He instead said if there are serious allegations about an official’s SALN, complaints may be filed and authorities, like the Office of the Ombudsman or the Anti-Money Laundering Council, can examine the wealth declaration documents.

'Transparency and accountability are correct'

This marks a departure from his interview with ONE News’ "Sa Totoo Lang" in October 2021 where he was asked for his opinion on releasing SALNs.

“’Yan, okay ‘yan, transparency, accountability, tama ‘yan,” he said then.

(Yes, that's okay. Transparency, accountability are correct)

During his stint as senator in 2010 to 2016, Marcos like all his colleagues at the upper chamber of Congress released his SALN.

Asked about this, he said: "Because for us senators, wala naman kaming inaano… we show the SALN but I think we have to be more protective you know the SALN is actually, is actually it shows exactly what your economic activity has been for all your life."

The Marcoses have been accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth during the dictatorship of their patriarch. The Presidential Commission on Good Governance was created to recover this wealth from the family and from the elder Marcos' cronies.

After receiving backlash for skipping the interview with GMA News journalist Jessica Soho, Marcos on Monday sat down with journalists from DWIZ, Philippine Graphic, CNN Philippines, Business Mirror and Pilipino Mirror. The interview was supposed to air live at 10 a.m., but Angeles said they experienced slow internet connection and that the recorded interview would be uploaded after.

Marcos' fellow presidential aspirants — Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno — answered in the affirmative when they were asked by Soho if they are in favor of publizing their SALNs.

Duterte’s SALNs

Duterte, whom Marcos hopes to succeed, stopped releasing his SALNs in recent years, deferring instead to the Office of the Ombudsman that has custody over the wealth declaration documents of the president, vice president and constitutional officials. The Palace has maintained that government officials are only required to file their SALNs to satisfy the requirement for transparency.

In September 2021, his then-spokesperson said Duterte "could" release his SALN but "he respects the Ombudsman".

Ombudsman Samuel Martires issued in 2020 Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series of 2020 limits the release of SALNs only to the SALN declarants themselves or their duly authorized representatives, to the court in relation to a pending case, and to ombudsman investigators for the purpose of conducting a fact-finding investigation.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism said the non-release of Duterte’s wealth declaration form for 2018 marked the first time in 30 years that a Philippine president had not made their SALN public.

The Supreme Court meanwhile last year junked a petition challenging the Ombudsman’s memorandum circular that states that no wealth declaration document "will be furnished to the requester unless he/she presents a notarized letter of authority from declarant allowing the release of the request SALN."

Obudsman Martires last year proposed "stringent penalties, that anyone who makes a comment on this SALN of a particular government official and employee must be liable for at least an imprisonment of not less than five years, and a fine not exceeding P5,000."