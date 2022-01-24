

















































 
























Headlines
 
Philippines tallies 24,938 new COVID-19 infections
 


Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 4:06pm





 
Philippines tallies 24,938 new COVID-19 infections
A conductor checks the temperature and Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination cards of passengers boarding a bus at a station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 18, 2022, as the Philippine government banned unvaccinated people from using public transport amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
AFP / Maria Tan
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 24,938 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 3,442,056.


Of the newly reported cases, 97% occurred from January 11 to 24. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Metro Manila (15%), Calabarzon (14%) and Central Visayas (11%).


The country’s death toll rose by 47 to 53,519, while recoveries increased by 35,461 to 3,125,540.


The number of active cases was down to 262,997, of which 95% had mild illness.


According to the DOH, 40.6% of 59,896 samples on January 22 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.


Five testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.


Daily cases hit record highs this month following the detection of local cases of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. 


Metro Manila’s cases have peaked


    

  • COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the surge fueled by the Omicron variant, have peaked already, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said.
    
 
    • 

  • The DOH said the new compensation system for healthcare workers aims to “streamline everything and make transactions more efficient.”
    
 
    • 

  • Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines criticized what it said were “discriminatory, segregationist, and unconstitutional” measures proposed by the government’s pandemic task force.
    
 
    • 

  • Health authorities in the Philippines have yet to detect a sub-variant of Omicron, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.
    • 



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19
COVID-19 CASES







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 24, 2022 - 4:08pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines.







January 24, 2022 - 4:08pm 


The Philippines' COVID-19 tally climbs to 3,442,056 with 24,938 new cases reported Monday.


Active cases are at 262,997 or 7.6% of total. The death toll reaches 53,519 with 47 new deaths.


The positivity rate is 40.6%.







January 23, 2022 - 4:09pm 


The DOH logs 29,828 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the 11th highest single daily rise since the pandemic started.


Active cases are at 273,580 or 8% of the total, registering a decrease for the second consecutive day.


The positivity rate is 41.8%, which is the lowest since January 5.


 





January 23, 2022 - 12:42pm 


Iloilo City is moved to severe outbreak classification, along with Baguio City, following new high COVID-19 cases reported on January 22.


OCTA Research fellow Guido David notes that Cebu City and Lapu Lapu City also logged new highs on the same date.


Meanwhile, Metro Manila was downgraded from severe outbreak to a very high risk classification.


 





January 21, 2022 - 4:29pm 


The Department of Health reports that over three million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 while it records an additional 32,744 infections.







January 20, 2022 - 4:29pm 


The Philippines records 31,173 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 3,324,478.


Active cases are at 275,364 or 8.3% of total.


The positivity rate is still high at 43.3%.


 
















