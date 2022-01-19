

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Senatorial aspirant secures halt order vs Comelec disqualification
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 5:02pm





 
Senatorial aspirant secures halt order vs Comelec disqualification
This undated file photo shows the printing of ballots. The poll body and the National Printing Office are preparing to print ballots for manual overseas and local absentee voting. 
Michael Varcas, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — A senatorial aspirant for the 2022 national polls secured a halt order from the Supreme Court to enjoin the Commission on Elections resolution declaring him as a nuisance candidate, just as the poll body gears up for the printing of ballots for the coming elections.


The SC en banc issued a Temporary Restraining Order to keep the poll body from enforcing its resolutions dated Dec. 13, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022 that declared Norman Cordero Marquez a nuisance candidate and cancelled his Certification of Candidacy for senator, and denied his appeal, respectively.



The high court gave the Comelec a non-extendible period of ten days from receipt of notice to comment on the Petition for Review of Marquez.


Deputy Clerk of Court En Banc Anna-Li Papa-Gombio, following authority given by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, signed the TRO issuance.


It is unclear how the issuance of the halt order will affect the printing of the official ballots for the polls that is set to tentatively start on January 20.


Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez on Tuesday said that for national posts, the ballot will contain 10 names for presidential candidates, nine for vice president and 64 for senators.


Comeelc Commissioner Rowena Guanzon also said in a tweet that 177 party-list groups will be printed on the ballot.


In its latest tentative list posted by the Comelec on January 18, Marquez’s name was excluded from the list of senatorial candidates.


When he filed his COC in October 2018, Marquez said he will represent hog raisers and animal lovesr in the Senate.


2019 SC case on nuisance candidates


In 2019, a certain “Norman Cordero Marquez” also sought to join in the 2019 midterm elections but was excluded from the polls after the Comelec cancelled his COC.


The SC Public Information Office could not confirm if the Marquez that secured the TRO on January 19 is the same Marquez who won in the SC en banc ruling in 2019. The circumstances of the two petitioners are similar, however.


In the 2019 SC case, the Comelec Law Department, motu propio, filed a petition to declare him as nuisance candidate, arguing that he is “virtually unknown” across the country, and absent proof of financial capability, he “will not be able to sustain the financial rigors of a nationwide campaign” despite stating he is a real estate broker.


The Comelec’s First Division cancelled his COC, and the Commission En Banc also denied his appeal, prompting him to run to the SC.


The SC ruled on his petition on Sept. 3, 2019, months after the midterm elections, stating that while the case may be moot, it falls under the exception of “capable of repetition yet evading review.”


The SC en banc granted Marquez’s petition and held that the Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in declaring him as a nuisance candidate for failure to prove financial capacity to mount a nationwide campaign.


The high court also said there is no textual support for the claim on the requirement of proof of financial capacity before an aspirant may be allowed to run in the national elections.


It added that the Comelec “cannot conflate the bona fide intention to run with a financial capacity requirement.”


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
COMELEC
SUPREME COURT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







 Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?







Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


A claim that presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. authored the bill that became a landmark law...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos







Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats claimed on its social media accounts that the disqualification case against Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate







Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate



By Xave Gregorio |
8 hours ago 


Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled Wednesday its first seven candidates for the Senate, which mirror the main senatorial...








Headlines
fbtw













‘Petitioners, not Marcos, made misrepresentations’




By Edu Punay |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 

 
The allegation of misrepresentation in the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has boomeranged on its petitioners.








Headlines
fbtw













Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues







Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues



7 hours ago 


Thee BuCor duty guards were also shot in the incident and were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for treatment.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Palace reminds DOTr and BoQ to increase accredited swab labs







Palace reminds DOTr and BoQ to increase accredited swab labs



By Alexis Romero |
29 minutes ago 


Malacañang wants agencies to increase the number of accredited COVID-19 testing laboratories to prevent delays in the...





 


Headlines
fbtw













Nurses' group hits revised COVID-19 testing, tracing policies







Nurses' group hits revised COVID-19 testing, tracing policies



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


“Aren’t these COVID policies indicators that the government has surrendered to COVID-19?” the Filipino Nurses...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH records 22,958 new COVID-19 infections; active cases down to 270K







DOH records 22,958 new COVID-19 infections; active cases down to 270K



1 hour ago 


According to the Department of Health, the number of people who are currently sick is at 270,728, or 8.2% of the total c...








Headlines
fbtw













Senator calls to bar unvaccinated PAO chief from work







Senator calls to bar unvaccinated PAO chief from work



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Chief of the Public Attorney's Office Persida Acosta must be disallowed from reporting to work, following her refusal...








Headlines
fbtw













Imported fish could gut local fishers, DA warned







Imported fish could gut local fishers, DA warned



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


"Flooding our local markets with imported fish will pose harm than good to our struggling fishing industry," fishers' group...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with