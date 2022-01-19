

















































 



















 




^


 













 








Headlines
 
PNP: Over 5,000 cops dismissed from service under 'internal cleansing'
 


Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 3:38pm





 
PNP: Over 5,000 cops dismissed from service under 'internal cleansing'
PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
PNP Public Information Office
 


MANILA, Philippines — Over 5,000 errant cops have been sacked after motu proprio investigations on alleged abuses and illicit activities as part of the Philippine National Police's regular audit of line units, it said in its latest update on its internal cleansing program.


In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief disclosed that of 37,124 administrative cases being handled by the Internal Affairs Service, 35,297 have been tagged as closed from July 2016 to Jan. 12, 2022.



“It is with deep sadness to know that the PNP is stained with erring cops. These undesirable members of the organization must face the consequences of their actions,” Carlos said.


“Public service means embracing scrutiny [but] we will let the numbers speak for themselves," he also said.  


This, while the PNP added that "more than 20,000 personnel" have been meted with penalties on the gravity of the offense committed, mostly faced suspension while " some 5,000 police officers" were slapped with dismissal from service, from July 2016 to December 2021. 


The PNP's public information office did not respond to requests for a breakdown of the exact figures. As of August 2021, 5,151 officers were dismissed from service while 18,664 cops were also penalized for various offenses. 


Cases that remain unresolved are still up for further investigation "while making sure that due process is upheld," the country's top cop said as he challenged the police force to "remember what [they] are here for." 


Carlos added that every complaint concerning erring police officers will be given due attention "regardless of its severity."


“I ask each PNP personnel to keep your morale high. This is an opportunity to challenge yourselves of proving your worth as efficient and credible law enforcers," Carlos said.


Caraga cops implicated in robbery under restrictive custody


This comes after the PNP chief ordered Caraga police authorities to place four Agusan del Sur policemen under restrictive custody to face further investigation for alleged robbery.


Caraga regional police was directed to ensure the availability of the four officers for further investigation by the PNP Internal Affairs Service and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. They are:


    

  • PSMS Ronald Laro
    • 

  • PSSg Dariel John Mozo
    • 

  • PSSg Richard Ayala
    • 

  • Patrolman Ivan Klein Osorio
    • 



“Their restriction will also preclude any undue influence in the ongoing investigation and possible intimidation of witnesses and complainants,” Carlos said.


“The investigation will give the accused policemen the opportunity to present their side and explain their actions...we will give them the benefit of the doubt until such time that all facts and evidence are established to build a case."


The four Agusan del Sur cops surrendered to their superior officers at the Police Regional Office-13 Headquarters in Butuan City on Jan. 17, 2022 after they were implicated in a robbery involving P2.7-million and a substantial quantity of exotic Agar wood allegedly taken from the house of a local businessman.


 










 









PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE












 




Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?







Fact check: Who authored the bills for the Philippine Archipelagic Baselines law?



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


A claim that presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. authored the bill that became a landmark law...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos







Fact check: No decision yet on disqualification petitions vs Marcos



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats claimed on its social media accounts that the disqualification case against Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate







Opposition coalition 1Sambayan names first seven in Senate slate



By Xave Gregorio |
6 hours ago 


Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled Wednesday its first seven candidates for the Senate, which mirror the main senatorial...








Headlines
fbtw













‘Petitioners, not Marcos, made misrepresentations’




By Edu Punay |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


The allegation of misrepresentation in the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has boomeranged on its petitioners.








Headlines
fbtw













Luzon may experience power outages during dry season







Luzon may experience power outages during dry season



By Danessa Rivera |
16 hours ago 


The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has warned of a strong likelihood of red alert, which could lead to rotational...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









PNP: Over 5,000 cops dismissed from service under 'internal cleansing'







PNP: Over 5,000 cops dismissed from service under 'internal cleansing'



1 hour ago 


“Public service means embracing scrutiny [but] we will let the numbers speak for themselves," he also said. 








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration extends ban on vacation leaves for NAIA staff until Jan 31







Immigration extends ban on vacation leaves for NAIA staff until Jan 31



1 hour ago 


The Bureau of Immigration is extending its ban on Ninoy Aquino International Airport staff taking vacation leaves until...








Headlines
fbtw













Task force taps cops for media security, stresses not all journo killings work-related







Task force taps cops for media security, stresses not all journo killings work-related



3 hours ago 


"They're not all work-related...it doesn't necessarily mean that they were killed because they were journalists like some...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate bill seeks to protect rest hours, prevent 'unli-work from home'







Senate bill seeks to protect rest hours, prevent 'unli-work from home'



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


"The power of control of employers now overreaches beyond working hours through the use of phone and email," Sen. Francis...








Headlines
fbtw













Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues







Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues



5 hours ago 


Thee BuCor duty guards were also shot in the incident and were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for treatment.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with