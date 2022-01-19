PNP: Over 5,000 cops dismissed from service under 'internal cleansing'

MANILA, Philippines — Over 5,000 errant cops have been sacked after motu proprio investigations on alleged abuses and illicit activities as part of the Philippine National Police's regular audit of line units, it said in its latest update on its internal cleansing program.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief disclosed that of 37,124 administrative cases being handled by the Internal Affairs Service, 35,297 have been tagged as closed from July 2016 to Jan. 12, 2022.

“It is with deep sadness to know that the PNP is stained with erring cops. These undesirable members of the organization must face the consequences of their actions,” Carlos said.

“Public service means embracing scrutiny [but] we will let the numbers speak for themselves," he also said.

This, while the PNP added that "more than 20,000 personnel" have been meted with penalties on the gravity of the offense committed, mostly faced suspension while " some 5,000 police officers" were slapped with dismissal from service, from July 2016 to December 2021.

The PNP's public information office did not respond to requests for a breakdown of the exact figures. As of August 2021, 5,151 officers were dismissed from service while 18,664 cops were also penalized for various offenses.

Cases that remain unresolved are still up for further investigation "while making sure that due process is upheld," the country's top cop said as he challenged the police force to "remember what [they] are here for."

Carlos added that every complaint concerning erring police officers will be given due attention "regardless of its severity."

“I ask each PNP personnel to keep your morale high. This is an opportunity to challenge yourselves of proving your worth as efficient and credible law enforcers," Carlos said.

Caraga cops implicated in robbery under restrictive custody

This comes after the PNP chief ordered Caraga police authorities to place four Agusan del Sur policemen under restrictive custody to face further investigation for alleged robbery.

Caraga regional police was directed to ensure the availability of the four officers for further investigation by the PNP Internal Affairs Service and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. They are:

PSMS Ronald Laro

PSSg Dariel John Mozo

PSSg Richard Ayala

Patrolman Ivan Klein Osorio

“Their restriction will also preclude any undue influence in the ongoing investigation and possible intimidation of witnesses and complainants,” Carlos said.

“The investigation will give the accused policemen the opportunity to present their side and explain their actions...we will give them the benefit of the doubt until such time that all facts and evidence are established to build a case."

The four Agusan del Sur cops surrendered to their superior officers at the Police Regional Office-13 Headquarters in Butuan City on Jan. 17, 2022 after they were implicated in a robbery involving P2.7-million and a substantial quantity of exotic Agar wood allegedly taken from the house of a local businessman.