Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week
 


December 30, 2021 | 12:35pm





 
Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week
Catholic faithfuls pray at the premise of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina City on Maundy Thursday, April 1, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — With an increase in COVID-19 cases recorded during Christmas week, Metro Manila is now classified as moderate risk, OCTA Research said Friday.


OCTA Research reported an increase in risk classification from very low risk from December 16 to 22 to moderate risk from December 23 to 29.



The shift in risk classification was attributed to more new COVID-19 cases, from a 7-day average of 79 to a 7-day average of 215.


There was also an increase in incidence or average daily attack rate (ADAR) from 0.56 per day per 100,000 to 1.52 per day per 100,000.


'Not surprising'


OCTA Research said this incident is "not surprising because of the increased number of holiday gatherings during the week of the holiday."


The think tank highlighted the need to prevent the increase of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila from becoming another surge of infections.


"At this time, it is still uncertain if there will be a continued increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, or if this number will drop back down once the holidays are over," the report read.




With this, OCTA urged LGUs to improve and expand their testing and contact tracing, as well as reactivating isolation facilities that were temporarily shut down.


OCTA also said the national and local governments should accelerate vaccinations and booster programs, especially in areas outside Metro Manila.


"The LGUs must implement strict local border controls, particularly for travelers coming from moderate to high risk areas," OCTA said.


The think tank also warned that new COVID-19 cases may breach the 1,500-mark on Thursday as Metro Manila logs more infections. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 30, 2021 - 12:58pm 




Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.


December 30, 2021 - 12:58pm 


Metro Manila is now at moderate risk following an increase in COVID-19 cases from December 23 to 29.


This is an increase from its very low risk classification between December 16 to 22.


"This is not surprising because of the increased number of holiday gatherings during the week of the holiday," OCTA says in its December 30 report.


 





 November 29, 2021 - 11:00am 


Metro Manila mayors have agreed to reimpose the number coding scheme in the capital region, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.


According to a report from state-run PTV, the number coding scheme will be implemented in Metro Manila from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


However, public transportation and motorcycles will not be covered by the scheme.







November 21, 2021 - 1:38pm 


People in Barangay Central in Quezon City can exchange their used face shields on Monday for face masks, alcohol and vitamins, Akbayan party-list says in an advisory.


The party-list, which is joining the 2022 elections, said it will put up a "palit face shield" booth at Kalayaan Plaza Market in Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Central.

Kalayaan Ave., Brgy. Central, Quezon City 


Dr. RJ Naguit, the party-list's second nominee, said the group wants to help the public properly dispose of the face shields, which he said "have no real significant protective benefits."


The wearing of face shields, mandatory in public in the Philippines since December 2020, are no longer mandatory. Government officials said, though, that private establishments can still require them.







November 17, 2021 - 3:50pm 


RiteMed Philippines Inc. announces that the first batch of anti-Covid oral drug Molnupiravir, under the brand name MOLNARZ, has arrived in the Philippines.


This will allow the company to start its distribution initially to hospitals that have secured compassionate special permits from the Food and Drug Administration.







November 8, 2021 - 10:13am 


The City of Manila issues an executive order declaring the use of face shields as non-mandatory except in medical facilities.


The order cites the de-escalation of the alert level status of the Manila and the rest of the National Capital Region last November 4.


 
















