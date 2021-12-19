Donate to STARâ€™s fund drive



































































 




   







   















December 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Donations to The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan for Odette relief may be sent via the following:



1. GCash (look for Payment Solution tab and search for Philstar Daily Inc.);



2. Paymaya app (click Scan to Pay, scan QR code and enter amount);



3. Bank deposit to Philstar Daily Inc./Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9 (email deposit slip to damayan@philstarmedia.com).



Interested parties may contact 0917-4695009 (Emie Cruz) or 8527-7777 local 2111.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

