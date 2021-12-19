Donate to STARâ€™s fund drive

Donate to STAR’s fund drive
December 19, 2021 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Donations to The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan for Odette relief may be sent via the following:
1. GCash (look for Payment Solution tab and search for Philstar Daily Inc.);
2. Paymaya app (click Scan to Pay, scan QR code and enter amount);
3. Bank deposit to Philstar Daily Inc./Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9 (email deposit slip to damayan@philstarmedia.com).
Interested parties may contact 0917-4695009 (Emie Cruz) or 8527-7777 local 2111.
