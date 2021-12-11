

































































 




   







   















December 11, 2021 | 5:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP preparing for resumption of in-person classes
Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.
Release / Department of Education
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Saturday said it is preparing to deploy its personnel as more schools announce plans to resume in-person classes next year.



“The reopening of colleges and universities to physical classes means that we have to strategize our security plan, especially that students, teachers, and other non-teaching personnel are expected to go outdoors,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, is quoted as saying in a statement.





"This is still happening at the time of pandemic so the PNP would like to remind the schools to strictly adhere to the health protocol."



The PNP is tasked with monitoring the vicinities of schools to ensure students' safety, Carlos said.



When the Department of Education piloted the resumption of face-to-face classes in November, Carlos ordered the deployment of cops but directed them to stay outside of campuses. 



The Ateneo de Manila University on Friday became the latest school to announce that it would gradually resume onsite classes in January next year. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIONARDO CARLOS
                                                      EDUCATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
