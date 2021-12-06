

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Metro Manila schools reopen for in-person classes
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 4:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila schools reopen for in-person classes
Students of Pedro Cruz Elementary School in San Juan City attend their first day of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday, December 06, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight public schools in Metro Manila welcomed back students for limited face-to-face classes on Monday after almost two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Metro Manila schools are part of the 177 basic education institutions that reopened on Monday, joining the Department of Education’s pilot implementation of in-person classes that began last month.



According to DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, the first day of face-to-face classes in the capital region has been “smooth” so far.



“We have not received any adverse report as of now,” he said in a briefing.



No COVID-19 cases have been reported in schools offering limited physical learning, the education official said.



Malaluan said all public and private schools were told to prepare for in-person classes using the department’s safety assessment tool



He added the DepEd has been authorized to issue safety seals to schools that will pass the agency’s assessment.



The Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality, and Relevant (SEQuRe) Education launched on Monday its campaign that will monitor and assess the government’s implementation of limited in-person classes.



The Philippines is the last country to reopen schools for in-person classes since a pandemic was declared in March 2020.



The government began rolling out COVID-19 jabs for children as young as 12 in November. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.



Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 9:10am                              


                              
The Department of Education announces that it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.



"The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes," DepEd says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 10, 2021 - 6:56pm                              


                              
COVID-19 immunization has started for tertiary students in Ilocos Norte as part of the massive vaccination campaign of the Commission on Higher Education. 



This in preparation for the reopening of in-person tertiary classes, CHED-Regional Office 1 said as a ceremonial vaccination of students at Mariano Marcos State University was held on Monday in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, the provincial government and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center. 



About 800 students are expected to be inoculated through the CHED immunization drive. 



Prior to this, MMSU had already vaccinated 75% of its student population. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 28, 2021 - 8:13pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized limited face-to-face classes for the following programs: 



    
	
  1. Engineering and Technology programs
    2. 
	
  2. Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management
    3. 
	
  3. Tourism/ Travel Management
    4. 
	
  4. Marine Engineering
    5. 
	
  5. Marine Transportation
    6. 




Commission on Higher Education Chairman Popoy De Vera, who made the announcement, said the authorization applies to "degree programs that require hands-on experience in higher education institutions under Modified General Community Quarantine."

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 27, 2021 - 3:32pm                              


                              
WHO Philippines says it applauds the government's decision to approve the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.



Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, says they will continue to work with the government, particularly the DepEd and DOH, to support safe in-person learning.



"very child has the right to education, & schools are central to children’s development, safety, & well-being. Prolonged school closures have a significant impact on their physical & mental health development, and their skills attainment and career prospects," Abeyasinghe says.



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 26, 2021 - 3:09pm                              


                              
Father-of-two Shkelqim Kameni took his children out of school because of Austria's strict COVID testing for pupils and his opposition to the vaccine.



The 28-year-old shop manager from the western city of Salzburg is among a sharp rise in parents opting to homeschool instead.



Even weeks before the new school year started this month, the divisive issue garnered media coverage and has provoked heated exchanges online between parents.



Speaking to AFP at an anti-vaccine demonstration, Kameni said he was afraid that rigorous Covid testing created too much pressure in the classroom.



"Probably a child (who tests positive) will be mobbed... it's psychological abuse of children; it's child abuse," he said at the rally in downtown Vienna this month, attended by thousands.



More than 7,500 children have been withdrawn from school for this academic year, the education ministry says. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
