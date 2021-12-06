Metro Manila schools reopen for in-person classes
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight public schools in Metro Manila welcomed back students for limited face-to-face classes on Monday after almost two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Metro Manila schools are part of the 177 basic education institutions that reopened on Monday, joining the Department of Education’s pilot implementation of in-person classes that began last month.
According to DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, the first day of face-to-face classes in the capital region has been “smooth” so far.
“We have not received any adverse report as of now,” he said in a briefing.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in schools offering limited physical learning, the education official said.
Malaluan said all public and private schools were told to prepare for in-person classes using the department’s safety assessment tool
He added the DepEd has been authorized to issue safety seals to schools that will pass the agency’s assessment.
The Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality, and Relevant (SEQuRe) Education launched on Monday its campaign that will monitor and assess the government’s implementation of limited in-person classes.
The Philippines is the last country to reopen schools for in-person classes since a pandemic was declared in March 2020.
The government began rolling out COVID-19 jabs for children as young as 12 in November. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Department of Education announces that it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.
"The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes," DepEd says.
With the approval of the Office of the President, the Department of Education is announcing that it will increase the number of participating schools in the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes.— DepEd (@DepEd_PH) November 11, 2021
Read: https://t.co/cCqC91kZPw pic.twitter.com/Us3GvFxp1F
COVID-19 immunization has started for tertiary students in Ilocos Norte as part of the massive vaccination campaign of the Commission on Higher Education.
This in preparation for the reopening of in-person tertiary classes, CHED-Regional Office 1 said as a ceremonial vaccination of students at Mariano Marcos State University was held on Monday in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, the provincial government and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.
About 800 students are expected to be inoculated through the CHED immunization drive.
Prior to this, MMSU had already vaccinated 75% of its student population. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized limited face-to-face classes for the following programs:
- Engineering and Technology programs
- Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management
- Tourism/ Travel Management
- Marine Engineering
- Marine Transportation
Commission on Higher Education Chairman Popoy De Vera, who made the announcement, said the authorization applies to "degree programs that require hands-on experience in higher education institutions under Modified General Community Quarantine."
WHO Philippines says it applauds the government's decision to approve the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.
Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, says they will continue to work with the government, particularly the DepEd and DOH, to support safe in-person learning.
"very child has the right to education, & schools are central to children’s development, safety, & well-being. Prolonged school closures have a significant impact on their physical & mental health development, and their skills attainment and career prospects," Abeyasinghe says.
.@WHOPhilippines applauds the Philippine Government’s decision to approve the pilot run of limited in-person schooling in low-risk areas. We are joined by @UNPhilippines and @UNICEFPhils in commending @DepEd_PH and @DOHgovph for the collaborative preparedness for this pilot run.— World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) September 27, 2021
