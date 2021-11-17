IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3

Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force has approved the Commission on Higher Education's proposal for limited in-person learning to resume in universities in areas below Alert Level 3.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Wednesday the task force had approved Resolution 148-G, which allows for the move.

Following the pronouncement, limited face-to-face classes are now allowed provided indoor venue capacity is set at 50%.

IATF said there should also be no opposition from respective local governments, and it would remain limited only to fully vaccinated teaching and support staff as well as students.

"CHED is mandated to execute the phased implementation program to ensure the safe reopening of higher education campuses," Nograles said in a statement.

Phase 1 of the implementation would begin on December this year, where universities in areas under Alert Level 2 could begin applying for limited physical classes.

The IATF has set the Phase 2 from January 2022 onwards, where higher educational institutions under Alert Level 3 could then start the application process.

Classes in the tertiary level had been conducted remotely since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the Philippines.

But some programs have been allowed for a limited resumption since then, primarily on medical and health allied programs, as well as a select few requiring in-person training.

The National Capital Region is among the areas under Alert Level 2, with the Department of Health classifying it now as "low-risk" for COVID-19 after months of a Delta variant-driven surge.

Still, IATF sought to remind that the gradual return to classrooms for college students should be done with "proactive measures and restrictions" to prevent COVID-19 infections.

These, it said, include COVID-19 vaccination for eligible participants, the continuous wearing of face masks, physical distancing and hand washing.

IATF's pronouncement noticeably no longer included the wearing of face shields which had been mandatory for almost a year.

This week, the Duterte administration relaxed the long criticized policy, and said the wearing of such would be limited to areas under higher alert levels.

"As we slowly and cautiously open our college classrooms," the task force said, "we urge all stakeholders involved to work together to ensure the safety of our students so that they may be able to return to their schools secure in the knowledge that every effort has been made to safeguard their health."