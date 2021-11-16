20 private schools start limited in-person classes on Nov. 22 â€” DepEd

20 private schools start limited in-person classes on Nov. 22 — DepEd

This August 2020 photo shows a grade school teacher at a private school in Las Piñas conducting an online class orientation.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced its list of private schools that will join the pilot run on resuming face-to-face classes in some 10 regions.

Director Joyce Andaya in a DepEd briefing said these private institutions will begin the limited in-person learning on November 22.

On Monday, students in select public schools returned to classrooms for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte had approved DepEd and the Department of Health's pilot study which will run for two months.

The private schools cleared to join the physical classes are:

Ilocos Region

100 Islands Cowboy Christian Learning Center (Alaminos City)

Our Saviour's Foundation (Laoag City)

Central Luzon

Mother of Good Counsel Seminary (San Fernando City)

Academica de Meridien (Zambales)

Singapore School Clark (Angeles City)

Western Visayas

St. Anthony's College (Antique)

Oxmont Memorial Academy (Iloilo)

Gamot Cogon Waldorf School Inc. (Iloilo)

Central Visayas

Sisters of Mary Schools Inc. - Boystown (Cebu Province)

Eastern Visayas

Notre Dame of Abuyog - Senior High School - Technical Vocational Livelihood (Leyte)

Mt. Moriah Christian Academy (Ormoc City)

Zamboanga Peninsula

Metro Dipolog Baptist Academy (Dipolog City)

Northern Mindanao

Deor & Dune Academe of Technology (SHS-TVL) (Oroquieta City)

St. Paul's Institute of Technology (SHS-TVL) (Iligan City)

Xavier University SHS (TVL) (Cagayan de Oro City)

Davao Region

Ato Padada Christian School (Davao del Sur)

Soccsksargen

BEST College of Polomolok (SHS-TVL) (South Cotabato)

Banga Evangelical Church Elementary School, Inc. (South Cotabato)

Midsayap Montessori Centre (South Cotabato)

Caraga

New Moriah Adventist Elementary School (Bayugan City)

Per the approved DOH-DepEd guidelines, private schools would have to submit their own application to join the pilot run.

This includes a plan on carrying out the physical classes, as well as steps should COVID-19 infections are reported.

Andaya said there were 33 schools in total that were nominated, but was narrowed down to 20, the number Duterte had allowed.

She added the 13 that did not make it lacked documents, or their areas were placed under Alert Levels 3 and 4.

Only schools in areas classified as "low-risk" by DOH are allowed to participate in the limited physical classes.

Officials have yet to approve a private school in the National Capital Region to join the study, despite Metro Manila already under low-risk status.

But the current list is still expected to see more schools, as DepEd announced last week that more could be included in the pilot run.

"During the course of the pilot run, we will be monitoring the implementation of the pilot face-to-face classes," said Andaya.

The education official added they will start the orientation for the 20 private schools on Wednesday, November 17.