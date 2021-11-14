

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Retired PNP chief Eleazar to file as substitute candidate for senator on Monday
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 5:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Retired PNP chief Eleazar to file as substitute candidate for senator on Monday
Photo shows retired PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar formally introduced as a senatorial candidate of Partido Reporma party at an activity in Pampanga on Sunday. 
Supplied
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Retired PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar is officially a member of Partido Reporma alongside Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and vice president.



The former police general, who retired from his post Saturday, was introduced as a senatorial candidate of the party at an activity in Pampanga on Sunday.





He is expected to file his certificate of candidacy on Monday, the last day for substitution of canddiates. 



"I accept the challenge to work for the vision of genuine reform and transformation for the Filipino people," Eleazar said at the event. 



Eleazar as PNP chief



During his term as chief of the national police, Eleazar instituted the modernized E-Sumbong system, implemented a QR code system for police applicants, and ushered in guidelines on joint operations with the PDEA as well as body-worn cameras for cops. 



While he was vocal about the PNP's need for internal cleansing, he also routinely defended instances of abuse by cops that occurred under his watch. He also implied that activists 



READ: PNP brushes off criticisms as groups call for review of issuance, service of warrants



Eleazar brushed off longstanding concerns of human rights violations during anti-narcotics operations, saying the PNP cannot give weight to all of them in the absence of "proof."



“There will always be accusations of police abuse in all manner of our operations but if we were to give weight to all these attributions of wrongdoing on our policemen, even without proof, we would no longer be able to effectively fulfill our mandate," Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters in June. 



“While we acknowledge the concern of these groups, we would like to assure them that the PNP has not been remiss in ensuring that police operations are legitimately conducted.”



"China desks" at PNP offices are also seen to proceed within the year after a meeting with Chinese law enforcement counterparts that took place during Eleazar's term.



As PNP chief, Eleazar also consistently brought up the singular conviction of Kian Delos Santos' cop-killers as proof that the justice system is working for the families of "drug war" victims searching for justice. 



READ: After Duterte's UN tirade, PNP chief boasts 'active role' in drug war review



The police chief also implied that the targeting of activists and government critics in many of its operations was a mere coincidence, saying red-tagged activists just happened to be members of progressive groups when they were arrested.



'Public service in a different field'



In a statement, Eleazar's camp said that it was Partido Reporma standard-bearer Lacson who convinced Eleazar to run for the Senate. 



Eleazar, during his term, also defended PNP-linked civilian advocacy groups collecting people's data, an initiative that Lacson himself questioned. 



READ: Lacson: Why is the PNP looking for 'force multipliers' abroad?



Lacson, himself a former PNP chief, expressed his support for Eleazar in a separate statement also issued Sunday.



"He wants to continue serving the nation. As far as I know he wants to continue his public service in a different field," he said in an interview with DYHB radio.



"[We] expect the former PNP Chief to bring his toughness on crime and police abuse to the Senate with respect to legislation relevant to peace and order."



with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go is joining the presidential race, while President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to go head-to-head with his daughter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno refuses to apologize to Chinese navy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno refuses to apologize to Chinese navy


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Isko Moreno refused to apologize to the Chinese navy for his comments on the West Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Duterte-Carpio consistently topped Pulse Asia's pre-elections surveys even after she declared that she had no interest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar bags best historic hotel award
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar bags best historic hotel award


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan has been awarded the 2021 Historic Hotels Worldwide “Best Historic Hotel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More destinations waive swab tests for vaxxed travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More destinations waive swab tests for vaxxed travelers


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
More tourist destinations are waiving the RT-PCR test requirement for visitors who are already fully vaccinated, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Bong was crying. I said, 'Do not cry. Why cry? The position of president is open. You run. Why cry just because my daughter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Office of Civil Defense Twitter account hacked, turns crypto bro
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Office of Civil Defense Twitter account hacked, turns crypto bro


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our information technology specialists are already working to get our account running back to normal at the soonest possible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The problems of PDP are their own," Mayor Duterte-Carpio said Sunday, adding these are issues that the members of the party...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Remain steadfast', PDP-Laban tells members amid withdrawals, substitutions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Remain steadfast', PDP-Laban tells members amid withdrawals, substitutions


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We urge you to toe the party line and remain steadfast. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will personally lead our campaign and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: Med, nursing students can be vaccinators for nat'l vax program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: Med, nursing students can be vaccinators for nat'l vax program


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“While more than 1 million college students have already been vaccinated, this is only about 30% of the target number....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with