Ex-top cop Eleazar to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem

MANILA, Philippines — Guillermo Eleazar, who just retired this week as Philippine National Police chief, will be running for senator under the ticket of Sen. Panfilo “Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III in the 2022 elections.

Lacson confirmed this in a message to reporters on Saturday, adding that Eleazar will substitute former media practitioner Paolo Capino who announced Friday that he will be backing out from the Senate race as his chances of winning are “slim to none.”

Eleazar told ANC’s Headstart in July that he “does not want to entertain” calls for him to run in next year’s polls.

Prior to becoming PNP chief, Eleazar was the head of PNP Task Force COVID shield and was Metro Manila’s top cop.

Eleazar will not be the first former police chief to enter politics as Lacson and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa have done the same in the past. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Paolo Romero/The STAR