Headlines
                        
Army chief to lead AFP
                        

                           
Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Andres Centino officially assumed the post of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff just hours after President Duterte signed his appointment papers yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte approved and signed the designation of Centino as AFP chief of staff effective Nov. 12, 2021. He will be the 11th AFP chief under Duterte.



“We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability,” Roque said in a statement.



Roque also wished Centino success in his new role.



The now former commanding general of the Philippine Army replaced Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. who has retired from military service.



AFP spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said Centino of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988 is the military’s 57th chief of staff.



“He has immense knowledge and experience in leading our troops on the ground and in supporting peaceful efforts to protect our people against various threats,” he said.



“His integrity, management acumen and genuine desire for peace and development make him a competent leader who shall guide the AFP in fulfilling its mission while supporting national efforts to battle the current pandemic,” Zagala added.



The spokesman said the appointment of Centino “will prompt an upward movement in the AFP leadership that will further inspire our soldiers to surpass challenges with excellence and continue our campaign towards genuine transformation.” –  Helen Flores


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

