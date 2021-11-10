

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 8:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law
This file photo shows Karapatan protesting the killings of two of its members: Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala and peasant leader Nonoy Palma.
Karapatan  /  released
                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Human Rights Defenders bill that the Makabayan bloc is seeking passage of is unneccesary, members of the government's anti-communist task force said.



Spokespersons for the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict also said the bill would be unconstitutional and would aid organizations that the government considers terrorists.





Undersecretary Severo Catura said the proposed legislation "seeks to institutionalize in the government, groups that are known fronts of the [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front]" by making members of rights group Karapatan and lawyers' group National Union of People's Lawyers "mandatory members of the so-called 'Human Rights Defenders Protection Committee' that will be created once the law is enacted."



The government has taken the position that Karapatan, NUPL and other human rights and activist groups are fronts for communist rebels. The practice of conflating support for or membership in these groups with being involved in the communist insurgency is among the concerns raised in oral arguments at the Supreme Court against the Anti-Terrorism Act.



RELATED: 'Truth tagging' rhetoric reaches SC as anti-terror law debate resumes



Human Rights Defenders Protection Committee 



The text of House Bill No. 240 — the bill filed by members of the Makabayan bloc — only proposes the creation of the committee, members of which would be appointed by the Commission on Human Rights.



Karapatan and NUPL are among the groups who will be allowed to nominate members to the committee. Other groups that can nominate members to the committee are the the National Council of Churches of the Philippines, Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates, Free Legal Assistance Group and the National Secretariat for Social Action, Justice and Peace of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.



House Bill No. 15 filed by Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) and House Bill No. 161 filed by Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte (Quezon City) propose the creation of similar committees composed of nominees from rights groups, including Karapatan and NUPL.



A counterpart bill at the Senate that lists Sens. Leila De Lima and Risa Hontiveros as authors carries a similar provision.



The committee will chaired by a CHR commissioner and will have, among its tasks, the protection of human rights defenders from intimidation and reprisals, the facilitation of inter-agency and inter-department coordination against intimidation and reprisals, and the conduct of investigations into them.



RELATED: Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report



Government: 'Human Rights Defender' is not a job title



HB 240 defines a human rights defender as one who "acts or seeks to act to protect, promote or strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundemental freedoms" and asserts that "any bonafide member of a human rights organization shall be considered to be a human rights defender." 



But Catura argued "human rights defenders is not a job title", claiming also that "what the UN has directly stated is that the government, police and military are the defenders of human rights."



The government and its security forces are considered duty bearers, or those who have the duty to "protect, promote and implement all human rights."



Lawyer Marlon Bosantog, also of the NTF-ELCAC, claimed that the bill would protect rebels like NPA leader Jorge Madlos, who was killed in a military operation in Bukidnon in October. 



"For [Indigenous People]s, he was their butcher. But under the bill he can be defended," Bosantog claimed.



Section 24 of HB 240 recognizes that rights defenders are "subject only to limitations that are presecribed by law, in accordance with international human rights obligations and standards" and those that are needed to ensure others' rights and "the reasonable requirements of public order and general welfare in a democratic society."



Lawyer Rhowee Buergo, also of the NTF-ELCAC, said the bill "contradicts existing laws" like the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.



Brig. Gen. Joel Alejandro Nacnac, director of the Armed Forces of the Philippines - Center for Law of Armed Conflict (AFP-CLOAC), stressed the bill "is not necessary" because the country has enough laws and the Constitution has enough measures and protections in place against human rights violations.



"Congress should look into the backgrounds of the proponents of the one-sided bill," he also said.



Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, in March called on Philippine legislators to make passage of a bill to protect human rights defenders a priority.



"Enacting legislation at the national level is an important means by which States can recognise the work of human rights defenders and create robust mechanisms for their protection, and I urge all members of the Congress to get behind this praiseworthy initiative," she said.



"In my recent report to the Human Rights Council, I highlighted the extremely serious risks faced by those peacefully defending human rights around the world, including in the Philippines, and documented the legislative efforts already made by some States to protect them," she also said.



"By prioritizing legislation to protect human rights defenders, the Philippines would join that group and send a clear message about their willingness to uphold their human rights obligations."



RELATED: CHR hopes talk at human rights summit will be felt on the ground



 — Jonathan de Santos with a report by The STAR/Artemio Dumlao


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS
                                                      KARAPATAN
                                                      NATIONAL TASK FORCE TO END LOCAL COMMUNIST ARMED CONFLICT
                                                      NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio withdrew her bid for reelection just six days before the deadline set by the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte &lsquo;moving towards presidency,&rsquo; ally says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte ‘moving towards presidency,’ ally says


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A close ally of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is “moving towards the presidency” after she withdrew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes — DepEd


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Education Asisstant Secretary Malcolm Garma said DepEd would still have to trim the 30 nominated private schools, as only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH flags 'Philippine Heart Center' page posting Marcos content as fake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH flags 'Philippine Heart Center' page posting Marcos content as fake


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has flagged a Facebook page claiming to be of the Philippine Heart Center's as fake and said it is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dionardo Carlos is next PNP chief, Palace confirms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dionardo Carlos is next PNP chief, Palace confirms


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Carlos will be the seventh PNP chief to be appointed by Duterte when he is sworn in. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Spokespersons for the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict also said the bill would be unconstitutional and would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Commission on Elections to allow limited assemblies during the campaign period, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says it's legal for employers to reject unvaxxed job applicants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says it's legal for employers to reject unvaxxed job applicants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Employers have the right to reject unvaccinated job applicants to protect their businesses but it may be illegal to dismiss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec starts accepting applications for local absentee voting for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec starts accepting applications for local absentee voting for 2022 polls


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said it will start accepting applications for local absentee voting (LAV) for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 million more purchased Sinovac doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
This shipment brought the country's stockpile of Sinovac to 47.5 million doses, based on a Philstar.com monitoring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with