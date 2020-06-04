COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Protesters flash streamers, shout slogan while onboard their vehicles calling to junk the anti-terrorism bill during their picket at Congress last June 3, 2020
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The vilification of dissent and attacks against perceived critics of the Philippine government are being “increasingly institutionalized and normalized in ways that will be very difficult to reverse,” the United Nations Human Rights Office said Thursday.

In a report that looked into the human rights situation in the Philippines, the UN agency said human rights advocacy and activism are routinely equated with insurgency. It stressed that 'red-tagging' — or labelling individuals and groups as communists or terrorists—has been a “persistent and powerful threat to civil society and freedom of expression.”

“The focus is diverted to discrediting the messengers rather than examining the substance of the message. This has muddied the space for debate, disagreement and for challenging state institutions and policies,” the report read.

In October 2019, human rights monitor Karapatan told Philstar.com that more individuals and organizations have been subjects of red-tagging since President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 70, which created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

The group said red-tagging by government forces is usually followed by threats through electronic or physical means, surveillance and harassment, arbitrary or illegal arrest and detention, or torture. In some cases, red-tagging also translates to enforced disappearances and even-killings.

“People who disagree with government policies and criticize them including in international fora, should not be vilified as terrorist sympathizers,” UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said. She is expected to report her office’s findings to the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva later this month.

The controversial anti-terrorism bill is now up for Duterte's signature after the House of Represenatives passed Wednesday the proposed measure, which is feared to infringe on people's freedom of association and expression. 

Militarization

The UN Human Rights Office also stressed that the joint operations of police and military in Negros Island and other areas where additional uniformed personnel were deployed “may have resulted in serious human rights violations.”

It said the effect of the militarization—coupled with the longstanding presence of armed groups and the pressure by landed elites and large business project is dire on indigenous and farming communities.

“Indigenous peoples should not be victims of tug-of-war between the State, non-State armed groups and business interests,” Bachelet said.

The report added the Philippine government has increasingly filed criminal charges against social media users posting criticisms on the government’s policies and actions using COVID-19 special powers law.

The UN report as mandated by the UN Human Rights Council last year also looked into the human rights violations in the context of the government’s anti-drugs campaign.

“Despite credible allegations of widespread and systematic extrajudicial killings in the context of the campaign against illegal drugs, there has been near impunity for such violations,” the report said. 

In a statement, the Ecumenical Voice for Human Rights and Peace in the Philippines said the report is a “damning indictment of its non-compliance with principles, standards, instruments and convention on human rights.”

HUMAN RIGHTS UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday....
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Domestic commercial flights back
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Beginning June 5, domestic flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume as Metro Manila transitions to...
Headlines
fbfb
Clampdown on freedom of expression in Philippines alarms UN human rights chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Asian nations were suppressing freedom of expression and tightening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Philippines resumes trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
3 minutes ago
This comes after the World Health Organization announced the resumption of the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine—which...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine by 2021 a long shot but possible — pharma firms
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
A number of pharmaceutical companies on Thursday said it is possible but unlikely that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be ready...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOCUMENT: UN report on human rights abuses, persistent impunity in Philippines
1 hour ago
Based on the report, the “heavy-handed” focus of the Philippine government on combating illegal drugs and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
UN report: Philippines’ ‘heavy-handed’ focus on drugs, security threats led to serious rights human violations
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 1:32 p.m.) In a report Thursday, the UN Rights Office many of the country’s human rights concerns have...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Senators still want VFA review
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators yesterday welcomed Malacañang’s move to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with