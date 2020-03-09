NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Karapatan protesting the killings of two of its members: Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala and peasant leader Nonoy Palma.
Karapatan/released
Eight UN experts raise concerns on 'red-tagging' of rights workers
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eight United Nations human rights experts wrote to President Rodrigo Duterte to express concern on the government's “red tagging” of rights organizations in the country.

At the 43rd UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, eight independence UN experts sent a communication to Duterte raising concern on “the statements made by high-level  officials threatening human rights organizations and accusing them of having ties with the communist movement.”

They stressed that 62 individuals have been arrested following raids at the offices of civil society organizations and residence of rights groups members.

The communication, addressed to Duterte, was sent by:

  • UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Frost
  • Vice-Chair of the UN Working Group on Abritrary Detention Leigh Toomey
  • Chair-Rapporteur of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances Luciano Hazan
  • Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard
  • Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye
  • Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Clement Nyaletsossi Voule
  • Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism Fionnuala Ní Aoláin.
  • Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls Meskerem Techane

Philippine jurisprudence defines red-tagging as “the act of labelling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”

Karapatan, whose secretary general Cristina Palabay is at the UN event, released a copy of the communication to reporters.

Threats, raids

Among the incidents the UN experts raised in the letter are rape and death threats against Palabay, the arrest of the 62 activists following raids in their offices and residence in Bacolod City, filing of the Philippine Department of Justice of a petition proscribing the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army as ‘terrorist organizations’ where rights workers were tagged, abduction of Karapatan Southern Mindanao secretary general Honey Mae Suazo.

In their letter, the UN experts said red-tagging and actions of the State, “may have a chilling effect on the legitimate work of human rights defenders in the country.”

“In view of the urgency of the matter, we would appreciate a response on the initial steps taken by [Y]our Excellency’s Government to safeguard the rights of the above-mentioned persons in compliance with international instruments,” they added.

They urged that, pending the government’s reply, “all necessary interim measures be taken to halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence and in the event that the investigations support or suggest that the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person responsible of the alleged violations.”

Andanar’s message to rights body

Palabay, who attended the gathering as co-head of the Ecumenical Voice for Peace and Human Rights in the Philippines, meanwhile said that Communication Secretary Martin Andanar’s message during the UNHRC session echoes what the UN experts said.

At the event, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said: “We repeat the call for prudence in assessing claims, particularly from sources who have enjoyed the hallowed status of human rights defenders while waging the longest insurgency in Asia and terrorizing communities in the Philippines.”

Palabay said: “Philippine government officials have obviously disregarded the views of the eight special rapporteurs. They should be reminded that such acts are in violation of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Human Rights Defenders.”

Palabay and ten others are facing a revived perjury charge that stemmed from the complaint filed by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

The accused are members of rights groups that sought protection from the courts against perceived threats from the State, but failed.

Esperon accused them of falsifying information in their amparo petition, specifically on Rural Missionaries of the Philippines’ Certificate of Registration, and sued them for perjury.

KARAPATAN RED TAGGING UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
2 days ago
Headlines
Locsin's Twitter locked for tweeting activists are communists who should be shot
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
This means that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. can still send direct messages to his followers but will not...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
19 hours ago
(Update 2) Shortly before midnight on Monday, the Department of Health confirmed four additional cases suffering from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs proclamation declaring state of public emergency
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"As much as 80 percent of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are mild." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Eight UN experts raise concerns on 'red-tagging' of rights workers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“In view of the urgency of the matter, we would appreciate a response on the initial steps taken by [Y]our Excellency’s...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Comelec suspends voter's registration March 10-31
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The suspension will start March 10, Jimenez said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Senators seek SC ruling on need for concurrence in VFA withdrawal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The senators also asked the SC to issue an order, by way of mandamus, compelling the respondents to “refer the Notice...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
2 Filipinos infected with new coronavirus in Lebanon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The two new cases in Lebanon brought the total number of infected Filipinos outside the Philippines to 91.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with