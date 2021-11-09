As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio withdrew her bid for reelection just six days before the deadline set by the Commission on Elections for the substitution of candidates for the 2022 elections.
“This afternoon, I withdrew my candidacy for Davao City mayor,” Duterte-Carpio said in Filipino on her Facebook page.
Duterte-Carpio said her brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, will be running for mayor in her stead. Baste withdrew his candidacy Tuesday morning, telling local reporters that he did so on the advice of Duterte-Carpio.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter did not state any further reasons for her withdrawal. “This is all for now,” she said.
Even without any further statement, Duterte-Carpio’s withdrawal fans the flames of rumors that she will run for a national post, despite her saying earlier that she is not interested to do so, especially not under her father’s ruling PDP-Laban.
Prior to her backing out from the Davao City mayoralty race, Duterte-Carpio met with at least two presidential aspirants, former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Sen. Bato dela Rosa.
Details about the meetings were scant, but Dela Rosa said he reminded her of the looming deadline for the substitution of candidates on November 15.
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announces on Facebook that she is withdrawing her candidacy for mayor. Her brother Sebastian "Baste" Duterte will replace her.
The Department of Labor and Employment on October 2 issues a press release on Isabela officials declaring support for Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III's potential candidacy for senator.
Bello is included in the potential senatorial slate of a faction of the PDP-Laban.
While Bello is head of the labor department, it is unclear why his potential political plans and publishing press releases about them fall within the mandate of the Department of Labor and Employment.
President Rodrigo Duterte and his long-time aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go have arrived at the area at a Pasay City hotel where the filing of certificates of candidacy are filed.
Duterte has openly said he will run for vice president. Go has been nominated to run for president by PDP-Laban but the senator says he is not interested.
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez says compliance with protocols for the COC filing was mostly good.
“For the most part compliance with health protocols good. There were some instances where we had to remind people to maintain their distance but otherwise people have been good in complying with antigen testing, with the face mask and face shield requirement and social distancing,” Jimenez says.
“Of course, it’s a little difficult to always maintain social distance but we’re trying and everyone deserves credit for being aware of this requirement at all times.” — Philstar.com/Gaea Katreena Cabico
Sen. Risa Hontiveros will file her certificate of candidacy on Friday, October 1, her office says in an advisory.
The filing of COCs for the 2022 polls will be from October 1-8.
The Philippine National Police on Thursday morning deployed personnel to a hotel in Pasay City where the filing will be held.
- Latest
- Trending