Nation
                        
Baste Duterte backs out of Davao City vice mayoralty race
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 12:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Baste Duterte backs out of Davao City vice mayoralty race
In this file photo, Sebastian Duterte is seen running for the vice mayoral post.
Davao CIO Jefry Tupas via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has backed out from his reelection bid, the STAR reported Tuesday.



The son of President Rodrigo Duterte told local media there that he was prompted to withdraw his certificate of candidacy for vice mayor upon the advice of his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.





Despite her statements saying that she will not run for president in the 2022 elections, all eyes are still on Duterte-Carpio if she will eventually withdraw her bid for reelection and instead substitute for someone who filed their candidacy for president.



Duterte-Carpio, who is the frontrunner in pre-election surveys, has until November 15 to make such a move.



Several presidential candidates, including Sen. Bato dela Rosa of the PDP-Laban faction backed by the president, have said that they are open to stepping aside in favor of Duterte’s daughter should she gun for Malacañang. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Edith Regalado/The STAR


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

