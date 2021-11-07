Duterte lauds BuCor on bureau's anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to continue serving the nation with "dedication, accountability, and integrity" as the agency celebrated its 116th anniversary.



Duterte said the bureau, which was rocked by a controversy two years ago over the release of several heinous crime convicts, "has maintained a humane and efficient correctional system to people deprived of liberty while at the same time ensuring the safety of our society."



"May you continue to serve our justice system and entire nation with dedication, accountability and integrity. I wish you a happy occasion and long live," he said in a video message.



In 2019, Duterte ordered a "total revamp" in the BuCor in the wake of allegations that some corrections officials allowed the premature release of heinous crime convicts and provided special treatment to moneyed inmates. Malacañang had said the revamp was intended to curb "corruption" in the bureau.

The controversy erupted after it was revealed that about 1,900 heinous crime convicts were released even if they are not qualified to benefit from the law on good conduct and time allowance.

The law reduces the jail time of convicts who exhibited good behavior but does not cover those who are guilty of heinous crimes, habitual delinquents, recidivists, and escapees.

