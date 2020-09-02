#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pemberton's early release for good conduct raises questions from Laude family
This undated file photo shows US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.
STAR/file
Pemberton's early release for good conduct raises questions from Laude family
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton will walk free soon from what was supposed to be a 10-year prison term  after a local court ordered his early release for good conduct.

Relatives of transgender woman Jennifer Laude, whom Pemberton strangled and killed in a motel in Olongapo in 2014, questioned records of the US marine’s good conduct and the lack of government records of his good behavior in prison.

Olongapo Regional Trial Court Branch 74 Judge Roline Ginez-Jabalde held that Pemberton is now “entitled to be released for he had already served the ten year maximum of his penalty.”

“The Director General, Bureau of Corrections is directed to release accused L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton from detention unless he is being held for some other lawful cause or causes,” the order made public on Wednesday read.

The court convicted Pemberton of homicide in December 2015. The Court of Appeals ruled that the US marine should serve ten years in prison.

According to the court’s computation, Pemberton has served a total of 2,142 days, while his GCTA amounted to 1,548 days, amounting to the total of 3,690 days.

Following this, the court held that Pemberton has served a total of 10 years, one month and one day, “which is more than the ten year maximum penalty imposed by this court and affirmed by the Court of Appeals.”

The court also noted that Pemberton has already made a "full payment" of damages to the Laude family amounting to P4.65 million on August 25.

Pemberton's perfect scores

Under the law, time allowance rewarded from good conduct will be computed as follows:

  1. During the first two years of imprisonment, 20 days reduction for every month of good behavior
  2. During third to fifth year, a reduction of 23 days for each month of good behavior
  3. From fourth to 10 year, 25 days deduction for each month of good behavior
  4. For the 11th and succeeding years, a deduction of 35 days for each month of good behavior
  5. Additional 15 days deduction for each month of study, teaching or mentoring time rendered

The court document showed that Pemberton has achieved perfect scores for December 2015 and every month of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and until August 2020. This earned him a deduction in is sentence of 1,288 days.

The court also accounted for 260 days of GCTA from his preventive imprisonment.

But Laude’s mother, Marilou Laude-Mahait, argued that there is no proof of good behavior from Pemberton, neither is there a showing that he participated in rehabilitation programs.

Laude’s mother also questioned the lack of records from the Time Allowance Supervisor. “Under the 2017 Uniform Manual on Time Allowances and Service of Sentence, if Pemberton has attended and actively participated in any of the rehabilitation programs; or if he has productively participated in authorized work activities; or if he has accomplished any exemplary deed—the Time Allowance Supervisor would have recorded the same. But there is none,” the appeal read.

Pemberton served his sentence at the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. A 2015 STAR report said that he was guarded by Bureau of Corrections personnel.

“All that Pemberton submitted is his self-serving computation. Even the [BuCor’s] submission was just a mere computation without any material basis. Hence, should not be given credence by the Honorable Court,” their motion for reconsideration filed Wednesday read.

“His conduct was never put to test as he has never joined other convicts. Had he served his sentence in National Bilibid, maybe his application for good conduct would have some basis,” they added.

GCTA controversy

The Department of Justice in September 2019 revised the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10592 or the Good Conduct Time Allowance law after questions were raised on applying the measure on the case of murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez.

This prompted the DOJ to revised the IRR and exclude inmates who are recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapists and those charged with heinous crimes from GCTA.

The controversy also led to President Rodrigo Duterte's order to "re-arrest" 1,914 heinous crimes convicts freed through GCTA, despite the inmates already earning releases following the computation of the BuCor.

At a Senate hearing into the issue, then-BuCor Director General Nicanor Faeldon explained that the bureau had been following the 2013 Implementing Rules and Regulations in processing the inmates' GCTA.

"As far as the bureau is concerned and based on the Uniform Manual, which was later on passed, Section 3 of Republic Act 10592, talks about Article 96 of the Revised Penal Code, it does not exclude any convict of any crime," Faeldon had said.

Pemberton was convicted of homicide, which is not a heinous crime according to the DOJ's IRR.

GOOD CONDUCT AND TIME ALLOWANCE JENNIFER LAUDE JOSEPH SCOTT PEMBERTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Senate recommends charges vs PhilHealth execs, Duque calls probe findings 'baseless'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"The Senate made baseless findings on mere allegations. I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption," Duque told the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte seeks P20 billion fund increase for AFP, PNP
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
President Duterte is seeking a combined P20-billion increase in the funds of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Cascolan named PNP chief
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan as the next chief of the Philippine National Police ,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cascolan named PNP chief as Gamboa retires — Año
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Cascolan brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by vast experience in field operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan: Public health experience is needed to run PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"What I know about is financial management, having been a certified public accountant, and insurance," Gierran said in an...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte's mention of revolutionary gov't a contribution to 'marketplace of ideas' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's mention of the revolutionary government in his latest public address was only a contribution...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Proponents of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Cavite told to undergo regulatory process
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The health official stressed that going through proper regulatory process ensures the safety of the participants.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez for transfer to referral hospital pending COVID-19 test result
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez, former Calauan, Laguna mayor, will be transferred to a referral hospital from the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DOH: Facilities breaking infectious waste disposal protocols may be suspended, shut down
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
CCTV footage provided by the city government of Manila showed the test kits fell from a punctured garbage bag attached to...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Guevarra: Gierran a good administrator, qualified as PhilHealth CEO
6 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra defended the appointment of former National Bureau of Investigation chief Dante Gierran...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with