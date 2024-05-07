Alvarez given 10 days to answer ethics complaint

MANILA, Philippines — The committee on ethics and privileges of the House of Representatives has directed former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to answer a complaint filed against him after panel members declared that the suit was sufficient in form and in substance.

The complaint stemmed from the rally of Duterte supporters in Tagum City last April 14 wherein Alvarez called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support for President Marcos, commander-in-chief of the AFP.

“As found out by the committee, the complaint filed by (Tagum City Mayor) Ray Uy is sufficient in form and content. That is why the committee decided to send a notice for him to answer these allegations within 10 days from receipt,” Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon told reporters.

Bongalon also revealed at the chamber’s weekly briefing that the panel had decided during their “initial consideration” meeting held last May 2 that a committee hearing would be scheduled and held “after the lapse of 10 days.”

“The allegations are very serious. (Alvarez’s) remarks were dangerous, libelous and seditious, both in appearances and statements,” he said, citing the Davao del Norte 1st district representative’s call for the military and police to withdraw support from President Marcos.

The House committee on ethics and privileges is headed by COOP-NATCCO party-list Rep. Felimon Espares.

Alvarez, a friend and ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing three violations in the ethics complaint: disorderly behavior as a public official, conduct unbecoming as well as violation of the libel provision and inciting to sedition of the provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

“These are libelous remarks in the sense that these are very dangerous towards a co-public official,” Bongalon said.

“The allegation of habitual absences in Congress. Also, based on his statements, these are seditious appearances during a rally in Tagum City,” he added.

Already, Bongalon said that Alvarez’s office has received the order through registered mail, as well as through email, which was coursed through the former speaker’s chief of staff.