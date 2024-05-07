^

Headlines

Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered questions from the members of the media during the joint press conference at the Chancellery as part of President Marcos' working visit to Germany on March 12, 2024.
PPA Pool Photos by Yummie Dingding

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday laughed off the claim that he was abusing illegal drugs, an allegation that stemmed from supposedly leaked documents being peddled online by his critics.

In a media interview on the sidelines of the Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations Day in Pasay, Marcos was asked to react to 2012 documents allegedly linking him and actress Maricel Soriano to narcotics use.

Marcos asked whether he and Soriano were the ones tied to illegal drugs. When he was provided with more details of the accusation, the President laughed for about six seconds before walking away.

While Marcos was leaving the venue of the event, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told reporters that the accusation against the President was “contrived.”

The Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee conducted a hearing on the alleged leak of confidential information from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) last month after documents linking Marcos and Soriano to illicit drugs circulated online.?During the hearing, former PDEA intelligence officer Jonathan Morales said the documents making the rounds on social media were authentic. Morales claimed to be the investigator who obtained a statement from a confidential informant who supposedly showed photos of drug users.

The PDEA said the document referred to by Morales does not exist. In a recent statement, the anti-drug agency urged the public to be more careful about believing “fake news.”

In January, former president Rodrigo Duterte accused Marcos of being a drug addict in a prayer rally against Charter change in Davao City. When journalists sought his reaction to his predecessor’s allegation, Marcos laughed and said, “I won’t even dignify that question.”

The accusation was the reason why the relationship between Duterte’s daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had soured.

In an interview with broadcaster Anthony Taberna last month, Liza revealed that she now has a negative view of Sara because the Vice President was seen laughing when Marcos was accused of being “bangag” or high on drugs.

Reacting to Liza’s remark, Sara said her mandate as a government official is not related to the First Lady’s personal feelings.

Despite the controversy, Marcos said Sara would remain as education secretary and gave assurance that his working relationship with the Vice President was not affected by the issue.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: No water cannons for Philippine ships in WPS
play

Marcos: No water cannons for Philippine ships in WPS

10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to equip Philippine ships patrolling the West Philippine Sea with water...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos backs revert to old acad calendar in 2025
play

Marcos backs revert to old acad calendar in 2025

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Extreme heat driven by climate change has forced the government to speed up its return to the old school calendar, with President...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US fire at 'invasion' force in South China Sea war games

Philippines, US fire at 'invasion' force in South China Sea war games

By Faith Brown | 11 hours ago
US and Filipino troops fired missiles and artillery at an imaginary "invasion" force during war games on the Philippines'...
Headlines
fbtw
10 provinces launching action plans in West Philippine Sea

10 provinces launching action plans in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The 10 provinces covering the entire stretch of the West Philippine Sea will launch this month provincial action plans in...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;China lying on new model for Ayungin&rsquo;

‘China lying on new model for Ayungin’

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Denouncing China’s alleged use of misinformation as a weapon of mass distraction, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The worst is over in terms of the record-high temperatures and searing heat, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
It will be a threat to Philippine national security if China pushes through with its reported plan to use floating nuclear...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t use water cannons, invites China to talks

Philippines won’t use water cannons, invites China to talks

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has no plans of “attacking anyone with water cannons or any other offensive,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
No ban on US beef, dairy despite bird flu

No ban on US beef, dairy despite bird flu

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will not ban the importation of cattle products such as beef and milk from the United States as regulators...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with